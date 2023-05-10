Cavitation Technologies, Inc.: Cavitation Technologies, Inc Announces the Development of Cavitation Based Cold Plasma Technology

CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB:CVAT), a leading ESG company, which designs and manufactures innovative ?ow-through nano-technology systems for ?uid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to announce that we have developed an innovative cavitation related process through the use of cold plasma technology, which will substantially enhance the efficiency and capability over currently available technologies.

Fresh water is a critical resource that is essential for life. The report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that 40 out of 50 states expect to experience freshwater shortages within the next 10 years, hence the need to ensure that this critical resource will be available for future generations.

As concerns over the environment continue to grow, it is clear that demand for sustainable water treatment solutions will continue to rise.

Cold plasma is an emerging technology in water treatment that has the potential to be more effective and efficient than traditional treatment methods. It offers a promising alternative for water treatment that is environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and sustainable. According to Stratview Research, The Cold Plasma Market is estimated to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021 to US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Cold plasma can be used to treat water by creating a chemical reaction that produces reactive agents like hydroxyl radicals (OH) and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) that can break down pollutants and contaminants in the water. These reactive agents are very efficient at breaking down organic and inorganic compounds, including bacteria and viruses, which makes them extremely useful for water treatment applications.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager & Founder of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented: "We have developed a cutting-edge electrical/cold plasma technology in conjunction with our patented processes that can be used for various applications such as sulfur removal from the bunker fuel, produced water treatment, agriculture, and human consumption. Meanwhile, we are conducting additional research with several leading universities in the US and Mexico. This process is unique and has the potential to revolutionize water treatment on a global scale. The first Plasma reactor is designed to process 2.5 cubic meters/hour of fluid. We are excited about the potential impact of this technology and we are committed to its successful implementation. Our ultimate goal is to implement this technology commercially in the near future."

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

