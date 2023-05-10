Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Kurschance nutzen: Großer Erfolg bereits absehbar?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D37E | ISIN: CA86218J2048 | Ticker-Symbol: L84
Frankfurt
10.05.23
08:10 Uhr
0,097 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORM EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORM EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2023 | 15:02
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Completes Option Payment on Gold Standard Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the twelve-month option payment in connection with its Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Standard Project located in northwest Ontario. The payment consisted of $20,000 cash and the issuance of 47,619 common shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per share to Messrs. Allan Onchulenko and Peter Gehrels the property vendors.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
info@stormex.ca

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753837/Storm-Exploration-Completes-Option-Payment-on-Gold-Standard-Project

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.