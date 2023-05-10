CRE, the French energy regulator, originally planned to allocate 83 MW in its latest procurement exercise.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of the Ecological Transition has reported results from the sixth round of the 282 MW solar tender for non-interconnected zones (ZNI). Launched in 2019, it is open to PV projects, including those with storage, ranging in size from 100 kW to 5 MW. The selection process resulted in the allocation of 89 projects totaling 49.8 MW in Corsica and France's overseas territories. About 20.4 MW were designated for installations ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW ...

