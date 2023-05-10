Biggest names in business share how process mining yields immediate cash impact, boosts company performance and delights customers

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today unveiled the lineup of speakers, a glimpse at the product innovations and other highlights for the Celonis World Tour 2023. Celonis' annual global roadshow kicks off in Munich, Germany on May 23 and covers 10 stops across the US, Europe and Japan. At the event customers will share how they are able to find and capture value fast with Celonis, by improving the performance of their core business processes.

The Celonis World Tour is a series of live, in-person events that feature process mining experts and global market leaders in their field such as Autodesk, Bouygues Telecom, Caixabank, Carl Zeiss, Carrefour, Conrad, DSM NV, Freudenberg FST GmbH, Fujitsu, GE HealthCare, Hitachi Systems, IND (Immigration and Naturalisation Service), IVECO Group (meaning Industrial Vehicles Corporation), MANN+HUMMEL, Mercedes-Benz, Merck Co, Movistar Prosegur Alarmas, Ocado, Rabobank, Reckitt, Repsol, Smurfit Kappa, VMware and more.

At each World Tour stop the audience will discover how to improve business performance, department-wide and company-wide, using process mining. With live sessions from Celonis customers, partners and industry experts every attendee will leave knowing how to drive rapid and sustainable business value, despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. The event is designed to be equally valuable to those starting with process mining as to those scaling.

The audience will be among the first to hear about Celonis' new product announcements, and see all the latest innovations live. They'll see how Celonis' Object-Centric Process Mining technology has evolved and how it revolutionizes the power and speed of process mining, enabling customers to find and capture value across and within interconnected business processes.

Attendees will also get updates on Celonis Business Miner, the first intelligent process investigation technology and collaboration workspace. This technology provides intuitive question-and-answer-based exploration for fast, consumable and actionable insights. And they will find out how Celonis uniquely enables powerful AI applications by providing rich, contextualized process data as a source for AI and Machine Learning technologies.

Partners will learn how to seize on a new technology to reinvent how they deliver engagements to drive digital transformation digitally. The ecosystem is key to drive not just implementations but to productize and codify partners expertise in areas such as loan origination, freight excellence, or warehouse management, supplementing Celonis' offerings with their own strength of domain knowledge.

The Celonis World Tour hits the road shortly after Celonis was named a leader in Gartner's® first-ever Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools. The report catapulted process mining into C-level consciousness and placed Celonis highest in both axes, Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Together with its customers and partners, Celonis continues to advance the category, most recently with the market introduction of Object-Centric Process Mining, an innovation providing new perspectives into how businesses run, next-level process intelligence and intelligent automations.

"As businesses change, processes get more complex. Buried in the complexity, unseen opportunities breed and grow. Opportunities to find invoices paid twice. To stop goods being shipped not billed. To radically improve on time delivery, for example," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Before process mining, it was almost impossible to find these opportunities within and across your business. Now you can. With process mining, every organization in every industry can capture the value hidden inside their processes like millions in dollars in cash and improved customer satisfaction, in just weeks. With macroeconomic forces still at play, process mining has never been so important."

Celonis enables customers to optimize their business processes. Powered by its leading process mining technology, Celonis provides a unique set of capabilities for business executives and users to continuously find improvement opportunities within and across processes, and execute targeted actions to rapidly enhance process performance. This optimization yields immediate cash impact, radically improves customer experience, and reduces carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

