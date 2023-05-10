Trans.eu Partners with project44 to Deliver an Enhanced Spot Transport Tracking Solution

Integrating spot transport tracking capabilities will enable project44 and Trans.eu Logistics Platform users to compete more effectively with real-time location data

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced that the company is partnering with Trans.eu, an integrated tool for transport management with modules that serve shippers, freight forwarders and carriers. Through their new agreement, the companies will deliver an enhanced spot transport tracking solution on the Trans.eu and project44 platforms, enabling users to compete more effectively and deliver better service with real-time location data.





"Customers expect reliable access to accurate information about goods moving through the supply chain, and by working together, project44 and Trans.eu can now provide the real-time data a modern economy demands," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO, project44. "We're proud to work with Trans.eu to provide the visibility shippers need to manage expectations and consistently deliver an excellent customer experience."

Implementation of spot transport tracking through the project44 and Trans.eu partnership will provide a variety of benefits to customers, including:

More accurate delivery times since customers can monitor the location of goods in real-time

Better decision making with up-to-the-minute tracking that gives customers time to react to issues as they arise and quickly change routes or delivery methods as needed

Enhanced planning capabilities with timely information on when goods will arrive so customers can have employees in place to manage loading and unloading

Efficient logistics processes with full control over transport, which will enable customers to save time and money while competing more effectively

"Our cooperation will bring a range of benefits to clients of both companies," said Bogdan Kosturek, CTO of Trans.eu. "Thanks to the innovative solutions both organizations offer, Trans.eu and project44 customers will be able to better manage their transport, avoiding delays and other costly problems. We're committed to improving the quality of logistics services and to achieving higher market standards, and we look forward to cooperating with project44 to reach these objectives."

Precise delivery times are increasingly important for companies that must deliver goods within strictly defined timeframes. The cooperation between project44 and Trans.eu will deliver comprehensive transport management services, which, combined with the implementation of innovative technology solutions, will enable cost optimization and better service quality.

