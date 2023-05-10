Anzeige
10.05.2023 | 15:14
Beckett Collectibles Appoints Kevin Isaacson as Chief Executive Officer

Isaacson, who currently serves as CEO of Southern Hobby Distribution, brings over 25 years of industry experience to the role.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Today, Beckett Collectibles announced the appointment of industry veteran Kevin Isaacson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Beckett Collectibles and the Beckett Group, which includes Southern Hobby Distribution, the industry's leading sports collectible and card gaming distributor, and Arcane Tinmen, the premier TCG accessory creator.

Kevin Isaacson

Kevin Isaacson
Kevin Isaacson

"I'm honored to become CEO of Beckett, a brand that has defined the hobby,' Isaacson said. "Our company's mission has been clear since Dr. Beckett issued his first price guide: We create the very best products and services for collectors. I'm excited to help the incredible team at Beckett build on their long tradition of excellence."

Isaacson brings over a quarter-century of industry experience to the role, including engagements in media (Sports Collectors Digest), manufacturing (Donruss Playoff) and e-commerce (eBay). In 2011, he created the Industry Summit, a must-attend annual trade conference serving the category's leading retailers, distributors, licensees, and licensors. Beckett purchased the Industry Summit in 2016, and Isaacson subsequently led Beckett's acquisition of Southern Hobby, where he has served as CEO for the past two years.

Isaacson's appointment was celebrated by Beckett's founder, Dr. James Beckett. "Kevin and I go way back, and I am excited about his new position. First, we were friendly competitors when he was in leadership at Krause Publications, and then we worked closely together through his legacy with the Industry Summit," Beckett said. "We have been golfing buddies and have spent countless hours discussing the hobby we love so much. We're both strategy guys who want to make a difference and I know Kevin will do exactly that.'

Contact Information

Scott Roskind
Chief Visionary Officer
media@beckett.com

SOURCE: Beckett Collectibles

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753945/Beckett-Collectibles-Appoints-Kevin-Isaacson-as-Chief-Executive-Officer

