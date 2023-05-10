Borosil Renewables says the solar glass capacity of its German unit, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, has increased to 350 tons per day (tpd) from 300 tpd, following the modification of its furnace.From pv magazine India Borosil Renewables said this week that the solar glass production capacity of its German unit, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, has increased to 350 tpd from 300 tpd, following the modification and cold repair of its solar glass furnace. The company said the life expectancy of the furnace has increased due to the modification. Due to the implementation of certain advanced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...