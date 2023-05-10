Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 41,293.28 Million By 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Product Type (Mobility Aids, Daily Living Aids, Exercise Equipment, Body Support Devices), by Application (Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation centers, Homecare Settings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.





The global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 19,506.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 41,293.28 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factor Driving The Growth Of Rehabilitation Equipment Market are

The frequency of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and others has increased, which has resulted in a growth in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market.

Another important reason driving the expansion of the Rehabilitation Equipment Market is the rise in the number of elderly people with osteoarthritis.

The global rise in technical developments for rehabilitation equipment also contributes to the Rehabilitation Equipment Market growth.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1A74/rehabilitation-equipment

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF REHABILITATION EQUIPMENT MARKET

The Rehabilitation Equipment Market is likely to grow as physical disabilities become more prevalent. A mobility device helps persons with mobility impairments walk more easily or otherwise increases their mobility. A variety of walking aids can help people who have trouble walking, and wheelchairs or mobility scooters can be used for those who have more severe impairments or who need to travel farther than they normally would on foot. Walking is replaced with wheelchairs and mobility scooters, which offer a wheeled seat for the user. Both manually and electrically powered wheelchairs are available. Electricity powers both motorized wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Globally, the senior population is increasing at an unprecedented rate. The capacity to move and carry out physical chores declines with age, making it harder for the elderly to retain their independence. During the predicted period, there will probably be a rise in the share of elderly people using mobile devices. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Rehabilitation Equipment Market.

The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to drive the growth of the Rehabilitation Equipment Market. Disorders of the musculoskeletal system are frequent and have a broad impact. They are the major cause of the terrible, continuous physical disability and misery that millions of people throughout the world experience. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 20% to 30% of people worldwide are now dealing with a painful musculoskeletal condition. There is an increase in the need for equipment in musculoskeletal rehabilitation centers worldwide as a result of the increased number of patients who are admitted to these facilities.

The potential of wearable and robotic technology in rehabilitation equipment is enormous. Virtual rehabilitation is being used frequently as information technology develops quickly. Currently, a number of technologies are being combined to create extremely effective, new-generation rehabilitation devices. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Rehabilitation Equipment Market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1A74/Rehabilitation_Equipment_Market

REHABILITATION EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the mobility aids segment is expected to be the most lucrative.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region.

Based on the application, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Inquire For Customization :

https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1A74/Rehabilitation_Equipment_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1A74/Rehabilitation_Equipment_Market

Key players

GF Health Products, Inc

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Medical Depot, Inc.

Roma Medical

Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.

Medline Industries

Baxter International Inc

Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd

Invacare Corporation

Ekso Bionics

Inquire For Chapter Cost : https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-1A74/Rehabilitation_Equipment_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1A74&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Home Rehabilitation Medical Equipment and Services Market

- Rehabilitation Exercise Equipment Market

- Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Equipment Market

- Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

- Neuro Devices Market

- Balance Rehabilitation Equipment Market

- Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Training System Market

- Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market

- Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market

- Rehabilitation Parallel Bars Market

- Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market

- Occupational Rehabilitation Market

- Global Balance Rehabilitation Equipment Market

- Plasma Protein Therapeutics market size is estimated to be worth USD 28070 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 44730 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market

- Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market

- The global audiology devices market size was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Similar Reports for Rehabilitation Equipment Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/591

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/592

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/593

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rehabilitation-equipment-market-size-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-41-293-28-million-by-2031--growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-7--valuates-reports-301820897.html