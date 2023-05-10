Qurate Retail Group: QVC Named to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 List

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Qurate Retail Group:

QVC®, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, has been named to Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. QVC ranked 29th in the retail industry for customer, investor, and employee trust.

"Trust is the foundation upon which every great company is built. At QVC, our commitment to honesty, integrity, and authentic storytelling is what drives our business and connects us with customers, stakeholders and team members," said Mike Fitzharris, President of QVC US. "It's an honor to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and we will continue to earnestly build on this reputation in the years to come."

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of all three touchpoints of trust. Out of 95,000 submitted evaluations, the top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products - from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry - and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.?



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands - QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® - all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop.?For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

