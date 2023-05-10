Clickstream Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Clickstream Analytics Market Size By Application (Website/application optimization, Click path optimization), By Deployment Mode (On-demand, On-premises), By Component (Software, Services, Managed Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Organizations), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government and Defense), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Clickstream Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Clickstream Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.95% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.56 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Clickstream Analytics Market to Expand as E-commerce and Mobile Technology Adoption Rises

The Clickstream Analytics Market is set to grow with the rise in the number of people using e-commerce platforms and mobile technologies. Clickstream analytics mainly includes traffic analytics and e-commerce analytics, which provides insights into website traffic. With the growing preference for digital solutions over conventional ways, the overall demand for clickstream analytics is increasing. Furthermore, as more data is being generated, the market for clickstream analytics is estimated to expand during the forecast period.

The key drivers of the Clickstream Analytics Market are the insights that can be derived from analyzing website traffic data. Traffic analytics provides information on the number of visits to a website and the time spent on each visit. E-commerce analytics analyzes clickstream data to provide insights into the current state of website traffic. This information can be used to improve website design, marketing strategies, and customer experience.

The major players in the Clickstream Analytics Market are IBM Corporation, SAP, Adobe Systems, Google, Microsoft, HPE, Jumpshot, Velocity, Splunk, Verto Analytics, Webtrends, Talend, Oracle, AT Internet, and Connexity. These companies are focusing on product benchmarking, financial statements, and SWOT analysis to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In conclusion, the Clickstream Analytics Market is set to expand as more data is generated, and the demand for digital solutions grows. Key players in the market are focusing on product benchmarking, financial statements, and SWOT analysis to gain a competitive advantage. As the market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these players adapt to changing customer needs and technological advancements.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Clickstream Analytics Market into Application, Deployment Mode, Component, Organization Size, Vertical, And Geography.

Clickstream Analytics Market, by Application

Website/application optimization



Click path optimization



Customer analysis



Traffic analysis



Basket analysis and personalization



Others

Clickstream Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

On-demand



On-premises

Clickstream Analytics Market, by Component

Software



Services



Managed services



Professional services



Support and maintenance services





Deployment and integration





Consulting services

Clickstream Analytics Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Organizations

Clickstream Analytics Market, by Vertical

Healthcare



Government and Defense



IT and Telecom



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Travel and Hospitality



Retail and e-commerce



Manufacturing



Others

Clickstream Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

