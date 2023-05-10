Construction has been completed on what is now the largest battery system in the Australian state of New South Wales. The 150 MW/300 MWh Riverina and Darlington Point energy storage systems are made up of three co-located units, owned by Federation Asset Management and Edify Energy.From pv magazine Australia The Riverina and Darlington Point batteries - currently the biggest such system in New South Wales - have now been completed. Using Tesla's Megapack technology and grid forming advanced inverters, the total capacity of the project is 150 MW/300 MWh. Built in the state's Riverina region, ...

