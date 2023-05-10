Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Largest IT school in the Middle East, TeachMeCode Institute is launching in Dubai, by Alexandru Cocindau.

The school aims to provide a revolutionary new approach to education, designed to address the lack of skilled talent in the IT sector. Mr. Cocindau's extensive experience in various sectors of the industry will be the foundation for the school's curriculum.

Mr. Cocindau has worked in various sectors, including e-commerce, mobile development, gaming development, and blockchain development, and has built an international company that spans multiple sectors, including information technology, fintech, hospitality, real estate, and education.

TeachMeCode is based on the Active Academy school, which Mr. Cocindau opened in Romania seven years ago to develop his software company. The school's approach to education is designed to offer practice-based education in a state-of-the-art environment. The school uses AI to review online exams, and the latest equipment and technologies are available to students. Classes are limited to just 20 students, ensuring that each student has a private session with their teacher.

TeachMeCode's flexible education approach offers courses with 96 hours of training, making it a flexible and affordable solution for people who want to learn to code. The course lasts for three months, with classes only twice a week, for four hours a day.

TeachMeCode's vision goes beyond just providing quality education to its students. It aims to give its students the opportunity to showcase their skills and achievements to potential employers through their own professional page on the institute student platform. Partner companies will have access to these profiles, giving them a direct line of sight to potential talent.

Overall, TeachMeCode's unique approach to education and job placement has the potential to revolutionize the way students learn and connect with potential employers. By providing quality education, opportunities to showcase their skills, and direct connections to employers, TeachMeCode aims to become a leading force in the IT industry.

TeachMeCode Institute is a game-changer for individuals looking to gain the skills they need to succeed in the IT industry. The practice-based approach to education is innovative and more efficient than traditional learning methods that focus solely on theoretical knowledge.

