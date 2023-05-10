Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation: Nymox Provides Current Update

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the "Company") is pleased to provide a mid-2nd quarter update on ongoing activities. The Company reported last month that it expects to submit an additional new submission for marketing approval of Nymozarfex, the Company's first in class molecular treatment for benign prostate enlargement (BPH). The Company expects to report further details once the application is submitted, which is expected this quarter as earlier announced. Nymozarfex is the first of its kind, as a painless long lasting BPH focally delivered molecular treatment with no long lasting adverse effects. Nymozarfex is given once in a convenient office administration lasting a few minutes, without catheter and without anesthesia.



Nymox is also pleased to report that it has gained a large number of new patent approvals in the past 12 months in jurisdictions around the world further reinforcing the Company's intellectual property protections for the technologies owned and developed by the Company.

Prostate enlargement (BPH) occurs as men get older and it is near the top of every list among the most prevalent conditions in the adult male population. BPH leads to a variety of bothersome urination problems and these can often become very serious if not brought under control. For many men unfortunately the outcome becomes that surgery is needed. BPH affects all adult male populations throughout the world and does not spare any race or region. As men get into their 70's and older, the prevalence in the male population of some degree of BPH is estimated to be in the 80 to 90% range. Frequent urination interrupts sleep and disrupts most normal activities. Dribbling and incontinence can occur. Inability to urinate can result in medical emergencies with catheterization in hospital. Total obstruction can cause renal damage and other serious complications. Most men who start oral medications stop the medications due to the unpleasant side effects. There is a great need for more satisfactory treatments.

The Company recently submitted its application for Marketing Authorization Application to the Danish authorities. The application to the Danish authorities was accepted for review in February 2023 and is under review at this time.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders informed on current developments in a timely manner.

About NYMOZARFEX (Fexapotide)

NYMOZARFEX is given in an in-office procedure that is administered in a few minutes without need of anesthesia or analgesia. The drug has been tested in clinical trials involving overall more than 1750 BPH patients with over 1600 injections administered including over 1200 Fexapotide administrations. Fexapotide has led to significant long-term improvements and has shown an excellent safety profile without the side effects normally associated with existing BPH treatments.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its Quarterly Reports.