Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
WKN: 887227 | ISIN: CA00927V2003 | Ticker-Symbol: 2S1
10.05.23
08:00 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2023 | 17:00
AirBoss of America: AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company") announced today that the nominees listed in the April 6, 2023 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.

Election of Directors

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Anita Antenucci10,684,36899.30%75,1780.70%
David Camilleri10,678,55999.25%80,9870.75%
Mary Matthews10,287,42195.61%472,1254.39%
Robert McLeish10,552,89598.08%206,6511.92%
Stephen Ryan10,676,12499.22%83,4220.78%
P. Grenville Schoch10,531,68897.88%227,8582.12%
Alan J. Watson10,587,16598.40%172,3811.60%


Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total VotesPercentage of Votes Cast
Votes For10,438,34392.89%
Votes Withheld799,4557.11%

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

 
