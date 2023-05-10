DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Space Brims With Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 125 Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat soft tissue sarcoma to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Nanobiotix, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insight - 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline soft tissue sarcoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the soft tissue sarcoma pipeline domain.





Key Takeaways from the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's soft tissue sarcoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 125+ active players working to develop 130+ pipeline therapies for soft tissue sarcoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for soft tissue sarcoma treatment. Key soft tissue sarcoma companies such as Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new soft tissue sarcoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new soft tissue sarcoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising soft tissue sarcoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include AL-3818, Onfekafusp alfa, Vigil, Tazemetostat, Aldoxorubicin, TAS-116, Selinexor, NBTXR3, APX005M, GPX-150, LTX-315, Lenvatinib, Chiauranib, Zalifrelimab, INCB081776, LN-145-S1, ABI-009, Tivozanib, LOXO-101, sEphB4-HSA, Sitravatinib, Envafolimab, Camrelizumab, Tigilanol Tiglate, Durvalumab, Tremelimumab, CFT8634, NOX66, Liposomal Annamycin, 609A, YH001, TAEST16001, CPI-613+Hydroxychloroquine, TBI-1301, Lurbinectedin, LYL132, and others.

and others. In October 2022 , LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. announced that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios, AEMPS) had authorized a Phase 1b /randomized Phase 2 study of LB-100 , the Company's lead clinical compound, plus doxorubicin versus doxorubicin alone, the global standard for initial treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas (ASTS).

, announced that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios, AEMPS) had authorized a Phase /randomized Phase 2 study of , the Company's lead clinical compound, plus doxorubicin versus doxorubicin alone, the global standard for initial treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas (ASTS). In September 2022 , Immutep Limited was pleased to announce it has signed a Material Transfer Agreement ("Agreement") with the Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland , to enable an investigator-initiated open-label Phase II clinical trial. The trial will evaluate Immutep's lead product candidate, efti in combination with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting (prior to surgery) in up to 40 patients with select soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

, was pleased to announce it has signed a ("Agreement") with the in , to enable an investigator-initiated open-label Phase II clinical trial. The trial will evaluate Immutep's lead product candidate, efti in combination with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting (prior to surgery) in up to 40 patients with select soft tissue sarcoma (STS). In September 2022 , TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast-track designation for the development of envafolimab (KN035) for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) and myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) who have progressed on one or two prior lines of chemotherapy.

, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted for the development of (KN035) for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) and myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) who have progressed on one or two prior lines of chemotherapy. In September 2022 , Avacta Group plc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to the company's lead pre|CISION drug candidate, AVA6000 , for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.AVA6000 is a form of the generic chemotherapy doxorubicin that has been modified using the pre|CISION technology so that it is activated predominantly in the tumor with the aim of sparing healthy tissue from exposure and improving the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the drug.

, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted to the company's lead pre|CISION drug candidate, , for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.AVA6000 is a form of the generic chemotherapy doxorubicin that has been modified using the pre|CISION technology so that it is activated predominantly in the tumor with the aim of sparing healthy tissue from exposure and improving the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the drug. In May 2022 , Immix Biopharma, Inc. , announced positive interim study data showing that after one cycle of treatment, ImmixBio's lead candidate IMX-110 produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company, a U.S. FDA approved drug) in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) mice study. In this study, IMX-110 was compared against approved drugs used to treat STS. Trabectedin was dosed according to Meco et al., 2003 (trabectedin monotherapy treatment arm), and IMX-110 was administered at 2.0 mg/kg.

, , announced positive interim study data showing that after one cycle of treatment, ImmixBio's lead candidate produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company, a U.S. FDA approved drug) in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) mice study. In this study, IMX-110 was compared against approved drugs used to treat STS. Trabectedin was dosed according to Meco et al., 2003 (trabectedin monotherapy treatment arm), and IMX-110 was administered at 2.0 mg/kg. In April 2022 , Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") under which Telix is granted exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize radiolabelled forms of Lilly's olaratumab antibody for the diagnosis and treatment of human cancers. Telix's initial development focus will be on a rare type of cancer known as soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

The soft tissue sarcoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage soft tissue sarcoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the soft tissue sarcoma clinical trial landscape.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

Soft-tissue sarcomas (STS) are rare neoplasms that can develop in supporting or connective tissue, such as muscle, nerves, tendons, blood vessels, and fatty and fibrous tissues. They commonly affect the arms, legs, and trunk. They can also be found in the stomach and intestines (GIST), behind the abdomen (retroperitoneal sarcomas), and in the female reproductive system (gynecological sarcomas). Soft tissue sarcomas are classified based on the cell type involved, the nature of the malignancy, and the clinical course of the disease.

The signs and soft tissue sarcoma symptoms differ greatly between patients depending on the type of soft tissue sarcoma. It is not associated with any obvious symptoms early in the course of the disease, but affected individuals may notice a slow-growing, painless mass in the affected area.

A snapshot of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA AL3818 Advenchen Laboratories Phase III Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Oral L19 TNF Philogen Phase III Immunostimulants Intravenous NBTXR3 Nanobiotix Phase II/III Free radical stimulants Intratumor GPX-150 Monopar Therapeutics Phase II DNA intercalators; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors Intravenous LTX-315 Lytix Biopharma Phase II Cell membrane structure modulators; Immunostimulants Intratumoural Lurbinectedin Jazz Pharmaceuticals Phase II Alkylating agents; DNA damage stimulants Intravenous FHD-609 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Phase I Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors Intravenous

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutics Assessment

The soft tissue sarcoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of soft tissue sarcoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intra-arterial, Intradermal, Intralesional, Intratumoral, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Infusion, Intra-arterial, Intradermal, Intralesional, Intratumoral, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antibody-drug conjugate, Cell therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy, Nanoparticle, Peptide, Recombinant fusion protein, Small molecule

: Antibody, Antibody-drug conjugate, Cell therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy, Nanoparticle, Peptide, Recombinant fusion protein, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Immunostimulants, Free radical stimulants, DNA intercalators, Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors, Cell membrane structure modulators, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Lymphocyte specific protein tyrosine kinase p56(lck) inhibitors; Lyn protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Src-Family kinase inhibitors

Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Immunostimulants, Free radical stimulants, DNA intercalators, Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors, Cell membrane structure modulators, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Lymphocyte specific protein tyrosine kinase p56(lck) inhibitors; Lyn protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Src-Family kinase inhibitors Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies : Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others.

: Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical ( ) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies: AL-3818, Onfekafusp alfa, Vigil, Tazemetostat, Aldoxorubicin, TAS-116, Selinexor, NBTXR3, APX005M, GPX-150, LTX-315, Lenvatinib, Chiauranib, Zalifrelimab, INCB081776, LN-145-S1, ABI-009, Tivozanib, LOXO-101, sEphB4-HSA, Sitravatinib, Envafolimab, Camrelizumab, Tigilanol Tiglate, Durvalumab, Tremelimumab, CFT8634, NOX66, Liposomal Annamycin, 609A, YH001, TAEST16001, CPI-613+Hydroxychloroquine, TBI-1301, Lurbinectedin, LYL132, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories 8. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. LTX-315: Lytix Biopharma 9. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. FHD-609: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. 10. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

