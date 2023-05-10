The Australian government has presented its 2023-2024 budget, with AUD 2 billion ($1.35 billion) to be invested in hydrogen, while Austria, Germany, and Italy said they have started moving forward on a southern hydrogen corridor from North Africa to Northern Europe.Australia announced a budget of AUD 4 billion for the renewable energy sector, with half of the investment to target hydrogen. "Hydrogen Headstart will bridge the commercial gap for early-stage projects, and position Australia to be a world leading hydrogen producer and exporter," said the Australian government in its Budget 2023-24 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...