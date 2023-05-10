Beter Bed Holding NV: Adoption of all resolutions at AGM Beter Bed Holding N.V.

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. BBH is pleased to announce that all resolutions were adopted. The AGM presentation as well as the voting results will be published on www.beterbedholding.com.

Dividend

Today, the AGM declared a dividend of € 0.15 per share for the 2022 financial year. The dividend will be distributed fully in cash. The following schedule will apply to the payment of the dividend:

12 May 2023: listing ex-dividend

15 May 2023: record date

From 22 May 2023: payment of dividend

Supervisory Board composition

At the AGM Mr B.E. Karis and Mr A. Beyens were reappointed as Supervisory Board Member for a term of four years, ending at the end of the first Annual General Meeting held after four years have elapsed since their reappointment.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brands M line and Simmons.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 131 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 229.4 million revenue in 2022.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

