Dow Jones News
10.05.2023 | 18:16
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: Q1 2023 revenues: EUR13.8 million up +3%, +4.4% at constant exchange rates

DJ BILENDI: Q1 2023 revenues: EUR13.8 million up +3%, +4.4% at constant exchange rates

BILENDI BILENDI: Q1 2023 revenues: EUR13.8 million up +3%, +4.4% at constant exchange rates 10-May-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q1 2023 revenues: EUR13.8 million

up +3%, +4.4% at constant exchange rates

Paris, May 10, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the publication of its first quarter 2023 revenues. 

In EURM' (unaudited figures)          Q1 2022 Q1 2023  -   - 
                                   at constant exchange rates 
France                    3.4   3.2    -4.5% -4.5% 
International                 10.1  10.6   +5.5% +7.4% 
Total                     13.4  13.8   +3.0% +4.4%

In the first quarter of 2023, Bilendi recorded revenues of EUR13.8 million, up +3.0% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, growth was +4.4%.

This change in activity in the first quarter of 2023 is all the more notable as it includes:

-- A demanding benchmark with a first quarter 2022 that recorded strong revenue growth of +52.0% (+50.6% atconstant exchange rates and +13.7% on a pro forma basis);

-- A gradual start to activity during the quarter, with the first two months still adversely affected by theeconomic context, and a stronger month of March.

Internationally, business was dynamic, with revenues of EUR10.6 million, up 5.5% (+7.4% at constant exchange rates). In France, revenues amounted to EUR3.2 million, down slightly by -4.5%.

Objectives reaffirmed by 2026

In addition, Bilendi reaffirms its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic developments and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching revenues of EUR100 million by 2026, and an EBITDA of 20% to 25% of revenues, i.e. EUR20 to 25 million.

Next publication: first-half 2023 revenues, 25th July, 2023 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data. That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2022, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 61.5 million, up +39.5%, (+6.3% on a pro forma basis).

The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME. Qualification as an «Entreprise Innovante» by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO and founder 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
 
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN 
 
Analyst & Investor Relations 
                    Press Relations 
Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot 
                    Isabelle Dray 
nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr 
                    idray@actifin.fr 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 
                    Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: BILENDI: Q1 2023 revenues: EUR13.8 million up +3%, +4.4% at constant exchange rates 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1629729 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1629729 10-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629729&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
