2CRSi SA: Study contract signed with Thales Alenia Space

Strasbourg (France), May 10, 2023 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announced that it has been selected for a study project on the development of embedded computer systems for space systems

The objective of this research project is to design future systems (servers, workstations, hardened boards...) able to meet the specific constraints of space flights (resistance to launch shocks, fast vacuum, radiation...), requiring a minimum of modifications compared to a classical server.

The choice of 2CRSi to take up this technological challenge validates the Group's expertise in its ability to meet the most demanding specifications for critical applications. The solutions developed within the context of this project will also strengthen the Group's capacity for innovation in all its product ranges and markets, particularly in terms of equipment resistance and cooling.

Commercially, this study contract will further strengthen 2CRSi's visibility on an international scale. In addition, with Thales Alenia Space, this first collaboration opens the way to future contracts in the context of future space programs.

Sébastien Clausse, Technical Director of Thales Alenia Space, commented: "Our obsession is to remain at the forefront of innovation in order to best meet our customers' needs. We are delighted to cooperate with 2CRSi and use our complementary skills to explore the possibility of developing entirely new solutions for data processing and storage architectures on board satellites."

Alain Wimouth, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi, said: "2CRSi is very proud to win this contract with Thales Alenia Space, which is a reward for the work and expertise of all our teams. It reflects our strength in innovation and our ability to provide solutions to complex technological issues for players whose activities require the highest level of performance."

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets high-performance, custom-made, eco-responsible computer servers. For the fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated revenues of 183.8 million euros. The Group now has approximately 390 employees and markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on November 25, 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com

