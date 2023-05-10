Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Kurschance nutzen: Großer Erfolg bereits absehbar?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
09.05.23
16:56 Uhr
1,380 Euro
-0,038
-2,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3741,45418:59
1,3801,44819:01
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2023 | 18:38
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Results of 2023 AGM and Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE/TSX:ECOR) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 May 2023 all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as Special Resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 18 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.


Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Ex-dividend date

11 May 2023

15 June 2023

28 Sept 2023

11 Jan 2024

Record date

12 May 2023

16 June 2023

29 Sept 2023

12 Jan 2024

Payment date

7 June 2023

26 July 2023

25 Oct 2023

14 Feb 2024

Amount

1.75p

2.125c

2.125c

2.125c

Dividends from Q1 2023 onwards will be declared in US dollars, translated at exchange rates prevailing on the record date of each dividend and payable in sterling and Canadian dollars to our shareholders on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges respectively.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754020/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Results-of-2023-AGM-and-Dividend-Timetable

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.