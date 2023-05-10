Ecora Resources PLC Announces Results of 2023 AGM and Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE/TSX:ECOR) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 May 2023 all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as Special Resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 18 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Ex-dividend date
11 May 2023
15 June 2023
28 Sept 2023
11 Jan 2024
Record date
12 May 2023
16 June 2023
29 Sept 2023
12 Jan 2024
Payment date
7 June 2023
26 July 2023
25 Oct 2023
14 Feb 2024
Amount
1.75p
2.125c
2.125c
2.125c
Dividends from Q1 2023 onwards will be declared in US dollars, translated at exchange rates prevailing on the record date of each dividend and payable in sterling and Canadian dollars to our shareholders on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges respectively.
For further information:
Ecora Resources PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
www.ecora-resources.com
Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
