Caliber Corporate Advisers Ranked As One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

Caliber was recognized as a leading company setting a new standard for what it means to have a great company culture.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Caliber Corporate Advisers , one of the leading marketing and communications agencies for fintech and financial services, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list .

This prominent list, featured in the May/June 2023 issue, is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"The reason I started Caliber was to build a company committed to providing a meaningful experience for our employees and client partners," said Harvey Hudes , founder and CEO. "When you hire amazing people who align with your culture and your values, you can achieve great things. We're very proud of the culture we've built, and the ranking on Inc.'s Best Workplace list is one of my proudest moments as it speaks to the fact that our team members believe in our culture as well."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk . "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

Caliber, which provides strategy and execution in messaging, PR, content, social media, and digital advertising, was recently recognized by the Financial Times as one of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 and as one of the Top Financial PR Firms for 2023 by O'Dwyer's earlier this year. In 2022, the agency was recognized as a Crain's top 50 fastest-growing companies in NYC.

About Caliber

Caliber drives innovation in financial services and fintech, insurance and insurtech, real estate and proptech, and related professional services by being a marketing and communications "go-to" trusted partner. We provide best-in-class strategy and execution in messaging, PR, content, social media, and digital advertising. We take pride in bringing a fresh perspective and acting as an extension of your team. With team members across the U.S. and Europe, we serve a global client base. Visit www.calibercorporate.com to learn more.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

