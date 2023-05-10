Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO) ("West Oak") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 exploration completed at the Hedgehog project (located near Barkerville, B.C.).

The 2022 program, which was conducted in October 2022, was designed to expand on results from the 2021 program which had identified a strong arsenic soil anomaly with strong spot gold values on the eastern corner of the claim and prompted West Oak to stake additional claims to the east. The 2022 program has expanded the target area which now measures 900 meters in its northeastern extent with a width of 150 to 600 meters and has spot gold values up to 956 ppb. A poorly defined northeast trending copper anomaly is present in the southeast portion of the grid area. Selected statistics are tabulated in Table 1 below.





Table 1: Selected Soil Geochemistry Statistics As (ppm) Au (ppb) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) All Sampling 50th Percentile (Median) 6.5 1.3 34.5 69 90th Percentile 19.3 6.5 93.3 106 95th Percentile 31.8 11.1 123.8 124 97th Percentile 46.9 14.6 149.2 140 98th Percentile 60.7 19.1 166.9 152 99th Percentile 126.3 38.0 210.5 188 Standard Deviation 22.7764 32.5010 66.8052 29.874 Minimum 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 Maximum 444.0 956.0 2210.0 470 2022 Sampling 50th Percentile (Median) 10.4 2.0 29.7 66 90th Percentile 66.2 6.0 97.1 119 95th Percentile 137.1 8.0 170.4 139 97th Percentile 162.2 16.1 207.1 155 98th Percentile 188.7 21.1 273.9 184 99th Percentile 252.9 306.0 305.2 239 Standard Deviation 47.2923 74.4250 55.2260 41.854 Minimum 1.1 0.5 4.8 16 Maximum 363.5 956 429.2 470

The Hedgehog Project, which is fully permitted, is located approximately 12 kilometres north of the community of Barkerville, BC. Exploration models at Hedgehog include lode gold similar to the Cariboo Gold Project owned by Osisko Development Corp. and massive sulfides ("Cyprus Style") similar to Chu Chua, BC. Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project is an advanced stage feasibility level gold project currently going through the provincial Environmental Assessment process and is located ten kilometres south of Hedgehog.

West Oak's management and exploration contractors are in the process of reviewing all data to date and designing the 2023 exploration program.

This news release has been reviewed by Paul Reynolds, P. Geo. who is a Qualified Person within the context of NI43-101 and who takes responsibility for its content.

