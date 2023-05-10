Amdocs Management Limited: Hispasat Selects Amdocs' Vubiquity to Provide Linear and On-Demand Content for Its Wave OTT Plus Service

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, today announced that it has been selected by Spanish satellite communications operator, Hispasat, to bring compelling new digital content, including broadcast linear channels and subscription video on demand (SVOD), to its Wave OTT Plus ISP customers. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies.

Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, bringing the latest release content from major studios, leading independents, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with compelling content choices for the Wave OTT Plus offering. As part of the agreement, Vubiquity offers a full suite of content acquisition, curation, and content management services to support the platform.

Wave OTT Plus, an end-to-end wholesale solution, will allow operators and Internet access providers to offer a full OTT service to their customers and complement their current offerings. Wave OTT Plus, is part of the Hispasat Wave Video service portfolio and is expected to initially be available in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela with additional territories being planned for the future.

"Our goal with Wave OTT Plus is to give operators and ISPs the best possible offering and experience for their customers, with a combination of premium linear TV channels and a rich on-demand service that includes the most wanted movies, series and local offerings," said Javier Izquierdo, Director of Hispasat Perú. "Our collaboration with Amdocs' Vubiquity supports our vision of providing an incredible content experience on top of a flexible business model, an approach that reduces entry barriers for our customers in Latin America."

"We're delighted to work with Hispasat to bring compelling new content to its Wave OTT Plus customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "As streaming and ad-based content offering competition intensifies, this agreement exemplifies how Amdocs can enable service providers to create a differentiated, B2B2C digital offering."

Amdocs' Vubiquity has established capabilities across the whole media supply chain, bringing to market video-on-demand, localization, mastering and distribution managed services using innovative and flexible technology solutions.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Hispasat

Redeia's satellite communications operator, HISPASAT, offers broadband and satellite connectivity solutions that include Internet access, mobility and cellular network extension, as well as other value-added propositions to governments, corporations and telecommunications operators in the Americas, Europe and North Africa. It is also a leader in the broadcasting and distribution of audiovisual content in Spanish and Portuguese, including the transmission of top-rated Direct-to-Home (DTH) and High-Definition Television (HDTV) digital platforms, as well as transport and audiovisual signal management from HISPASAT Peru's teleport in Lurin. HISPASAT, formed by companies with presence both in Spain and Latin America, where its Brazilian subsidiary HISPAMAR is located, is one of the leading companies in the world in terms of revenues in its sector and the main communications bridge between Europe and America.

www.hispasat.com

