Amdocs Management Limited: Virgin Media and Amdocs' Vubiquity Expand Collaboration in UK

The agreement will see Amdocs' Vubiquity continue to provide Electronic Sell Through (EST) and Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) content for Virgin Media customers and refresh the Virgin Media Store service in future

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that its Vubiquity platform has been selected to continue to provide Virgin Media's customers with Electronic Sell Through (EST) and Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) content across different devices. The deal represents an expansion of the decade-long relationship between Amdocs' Vubiquity and Virgin Media UK.

Vubiquity, a technology-led media services provider, holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the world, and has established capabilities across the whole media supply chain - bringing to market video on demand, localization, distribution and a host of managed services using innovative and flexible technology solutions.

Under the agreement, Amdocs' Vubiquity will deliver its cloud-native Entertainment Suite solution, through which Virgin Media customers can access purchased EST content, and in future TVOD content.

Vubiquity will also refresh the existing Virgin Media Store service, ensuring an enhanced, seamless experience for customers accessing their purchased content via Virgin Media set-top-boxes, desktop PC and mobile.

This forms part of an integrated, end-to-end solution comprising content acquisition, licensing, curation, processing, management, and hosting for EST and TVOD content.

"As content choices continue to expand, seamlessly accessed on-demand entertainment is essential to capture and retain viewers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Virgin Media has always been at the forefront of entertainment, so we're delighted to grow our collaboration."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023.

