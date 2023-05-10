Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Second quarter highlights:
- Revenue up 19% to $169 million
- Gross margin above 30% for the fourth consecutive quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA1 at $17 million, in line with Q2 last year
- Operating free cash flow1 of $11 million
- Cash on hand of $46 million and net liquidity of $126 million
- New contract signings of $147 million
- Entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire US Satellite Communications Provider Hawaii Pacific Teleport
- Reiterated FY23 guidance
Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
(in millions of $, except per share & margins)
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|%
|2023
|2022
|%
Revenue
|168.5
|142.1
|19
|%
|316.1
|271.6
|16
|%
Adjusted EBITDA1
|16.8
|16.8
|-
|%
|31.1
|30.7
|1
|%
Adjusted EBITDA %1
|10.0
|%
|11.8
|%
|(180bps)
|%
|9.8
|%
|11.3
|(147bps)
|%
Net Profit
|4.5
|1.3
|257
|%
|9.1
|5.6
|63
|%
EPS
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.11
|255
|%
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.49
|59
|%
Adjusted Net Profit1
|10.6
|13.3
|(20)
|%
|19.4
|22.9
|(16)
|%
Adjusted EPS Diluted1
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.16
|(23)
|%
|$
|1.65
|$
|2.01
|(18)
|%
Operating Free Cash Flow1
|10.7
|13.1
|(18)
|%
|22.9
|22.9
|-
|%
1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.
Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.
Register for the conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
"We closed another record quarter, generating double-digit revenue growth of 19% with contributions from both organic and acquisitions, in line with our strategic objectives," said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to invest in our long-term growth and execute our M&A strategy with the announcement that we entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assts of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport. With a stronger second half of the year expected, we remain confident in our ability to post our 6th consecutive record year."
"We continued to drive gross margin performance above 30% for the fourth consecutive quarter," said Patrick Houston, Calian Chief Financial Officer. "While our adjusted EBITDA was the highest second quarter on record, our margin was down due to inflationary pressures and ongoing investments in growth and delivery capacity. These investments will help position us to capitalize on our long-term growth objectives."
Second Quarter Results
Revenues increased 19%, from $142 million to $169 million, driven by double-digit growth in Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS), Advanced Technologies and Learning segments.
- ITCS: Revenues increased 53% to $49 million mainly driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March.
- Learning: Revenues grew 16% to $29 million driven by its organic growth initiatives, including business development, research & development of software tools and further international expansion, which increased customer share of wallet and attracted new customers.
- Advanced Technologies: Revenues increased 18% to $47 million driven by the ramping up of ground systems projects, coupled with increased demand for GNSS products and Ag Tech product deliveries.
- Health: Revenues decreased 4% to $44 million due to lower COVID-19 related business which declined 19% year-over-year, partially offset by higher demand generated from the mainstay health services and Contract Research Organization services.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Calian generated $11 million in operating free cash flows1 in the second quarter. The Company used its cash primarily to pay debt, earnouts on past acquisitions and dividends. The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $46 million and an available credit facility resulting in total available liquidity of $126 million.
Purchase Agreement to Acquire Hawaii Pacific Teleport
On March 9, 2023, the Company announced it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport for up to CAD$62M (US$46M). Completion of this transaction is subject to US regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Calian anticipates the transaction to close in the second half of fiscal year 2023. See press release for further details.
Management Departure
Today, Calian announced the resignation of Sacha Gera, President IT & Cyber Solutions (ITCS), who has decided to pursue a leadership role with a local software company. Mr. Gera will remain with the company until the end of May. "Sacha has been a key part of the Calian senior leadership team and has made significant contributions to the growth and success of our company over these past two years," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "He has built a strong leadership team within our ITCS segment that will ensure the continuity of our day-to-day operations and maintain our momentum in both Canada and the United States. I want to thank him for all of his support and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."
Quarterly Dividend
Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.
Guidance Reiterated
"With new contract signings of $147 million, a robust backlog of $1.2 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are on pace to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford.
|Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian $)
|Low
|High
Revenue
|630,000
|680,000
Adjusted EBITDA
|70,000
|75,000
Adjusted Net Profit
|46,000
|50,000
Note: This guidance does not include the impact of acquisitions that have not yet closed (Hawaii Pacific Teleport) or future acquisitions.
About Calian
We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.
Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|45,903
|$
|42,646
Accounts receivable
|164,195
|171,453
Work in process
|32,282
|39,865
Inventory
|23,666
|18,643
Prepaid expenses
|24,903
|23,780
Derivative assets
|25
|123
Total current assets
|290,974
|296,510
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
|1,670
|2,186
Equipment
|15,981
|16,623
Application software
|9,723
|10,395
Right of use assets
|14,873
|16,678
Investments
|3,359
|670
Acquired intangible assets
|50,064
|57,087
Deferred tax asset
|940
|1,054
Goodwill
|146,015
|145,959
Total non-current assets
|242,625
|250,652
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|533,599
|$
|547,162
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Debt facility
|$
|-
|$
|7,500
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|116,326
|126,096
Contingent earn-out
|21,830
|25,676
Provisions
|1,162
|1,249
Unearned contract revenue
|49,111
|46,210
Derivative liabilities
|54
|812
Lease obligations
|4,146
|4,115
Total current liabilities
|180,096
|211,658
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
|13,185
|14,920
Contingent earn-out
|-
|2,874
Deferred tax liabilities
|11,749
|12,524
Total non-current liabilities
|24,934
|30,318
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|217,563
|241,976
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
|219,556
|213,277
Contributed surplus
|3,102
|3,479
Retained earnings
|94,749
|92,198
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,371
|)
|(3,768
|)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|316,036
|305,186
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|533,599
|$
|547,162
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
|11,726,524
|11,607,391
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
|$
|46,799
|$
|39,562
|$
|81,066
|$
|80,729
Health
|43,681
|45,452
|84,136
|87,830
Learning
|28,783
|24,828
|55,223
|47,610
ITCS
|49,280
|32,260
|95,661
|55,435
Total Revenue
|168,543
|142,102
|316,086
|271,604
Cost of revenues
|116,452
|102,183
|218,776
|198,031
Gross profit
|52,091
|39,919
|97,310
|73,573
Selling and marketing
|11,831
|5,342
|22,974
|9,896
General and administration
|20,493
|16,626
|37,893
|30,410
Research and development
|2,922
|1,184
|5,343
|2,538
Profit before under noted items
|16,845
|16,767
|31,100
|30,729
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
|2,252
|1,302
|4,549
|2,429
Depreciation of right of use assets
|1,015
|878
|2,022
|1,701
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,450
|10,128
|6,811
|13,720
Deemed compensation
|50
|247
|147
|1,000
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|2,562
|1,619
|3,304
|2,615
Profit before interest income and income tax expense
|7,516
|2,593
|14,267
|9,264
Lease obligations interest expense
|122
|106
|233
|214
Interest expense (income)
|(27
|)
|95
|(15
|)
|146
Profit before income tax expense
|7,421
|2,392
|14,049
|8,904
Income tax expense - current
|3,501
|3,511
|6,213
|6,485
Income tax recovery - deferred
|(597
|)
|(2,386
|)
|(1,257
|)
|(3,154
|)
Total income tax expense
|2,904
|1,125
|4,956
|3,331
NET PROFIT
|$
|4,517
|$
|1,267
|$
|9,093
|$
|5,573
Net profit per share:
Basic
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.49
Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.49
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
|$
|4,517
|$
|1,267
|$
|9,093
|$
|5,573
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense (income)
|(27
|)
|95
|(15
|)
|146
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|2,562
|1,619
|3,304
|2,615
Lease obligations interest expense
|122
|106
|233
|214
Income tax expense
|2,904
|1,125
|4,956
|3,331
Employee share purchase plan expense
|138
|127
|301
|262
Share based compensation expense
|575
|525
|982
|872
Depreciation and amortization
|6,717
|12,308
|13,382
|17,850
Deemed compensation
|50
|247
|147
|1,000
|17,558
|17,419
|32,383
|31,863
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
|(27,455
|)
|(19,400
|)
|7,259
|(16,782
|)
Work in process
|758
|(4,307
|)
|7,583
|3,471
Prepaid expenses and other
|(2,879
|)
|(5,882
|)
|785
|(5,950
|)
Inventory
|2,942
|(192
|)
|(5,023
|)
|(1,977
|)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|19,729
|19,398
|(7,539
|)
|3,383
Unearned contract revenue
|472
|14,467
|2,901
|14,891
|11,125
|21,503
|38,349
|28,899
Interest paid
|(95
|)
|(201
|)
|(218
|)
|(360
|)
Income tax paid
|(4,827
|)
|(2,088
|)
|(6,605
|)
|(5,161
|)
|6,203
|19,214
|31,526
|23,378
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
|865
|1,468
|1,775
|1,798
Dividends
|(3,280
|)
|(3,171
|)
|(6,542
|)
|(6,337
|)
Draw (repayment) on debt facility
|(7,500
|)
|25,396
|(7,500
|)
|25,396
Payment of lease obligations
|(913
|)
|(918
|)
|(1,922
|)
|(1,760
|)
|(10,828
|)
|22,775
|(14,189
|)
|19,097
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments
|-
|-
|(2,689
|)
|-
Business acquisitions
|(5,735
|)
|(47,924
|)
|(8,660
|)
|(58,222
|)
Capitalized research and development
|-
|(36
|)
|(86
|)
|(150
|)
Equipment and application software
|(1,931
|)
|(1,993
|)
|(2,645
|)
|(3,323
|)
|(7,666
|)
|(49,953
|)
|(14,080
|)
|(61,695
|)
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
|$
|(12,291
|)
|$
|(7,964
|)
|$
|3,257
|$
|(19,220
|)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|58,194
|67,355
|42,646
|78,611
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|45,903
|$
|59,391
|$
|45,903
|$
|59,391
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net profit
|$
|4,517
|$
|1,267
|$
|9,093
|$
|5,573
Depreciation of equipment and application software
|2,252
|1,302
|4,549
|2,429
Depreciation of right of use asset
|1,015
|878
|2,022
|1,701
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,450
|10,128
|6,811
|13,720
Lease interest expense
|122
|106
|233
|214
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|2,562
|1,619
|3,304
|2,615
Interest expense (income)
|(27
|)
|95
|(15
|)
|146
Deemed compensation
|50
|247
|147
|1,000
Income tax
|2,904
|1,125
|4,956
|3,331
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,845
|$
|16,767
|$
|31,100
|$
|30,729
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net profit
|$
|4,517
|$
|1,267
|$
|9,093
|$
|5,573
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|2,562
|1,619
|3,304
|2,615
Deemed compensation
|50
|247
|147
|1,000
Amortization of intangibles
|3,450
|10,128
|6,811
|13,720
Adjusted net profit
|10,579
|13,261
|$
|19,355
|$
|22,908
Weighted average number of common shares basic
|11,705,770
|11,325,786
|11,667,937
|11,312,537
Adjusted EPS Basic
|0.90
|1.17
|1.66
|2.03
Adjusted EPS Diluted
|0.90
|1.16
|1.65
|2.01
Operating Free Cash Flow
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Cash flows generated from operating activities
|6,203
|19,214
|31,526
|23,378
Capitalized research and development
|-
|(36
|)
|(86
|)
|(150
|)
Equipment and application software
|(1,931
|)
|(1,993
|)
|(2,645
|)
|(3,323
|)
Free cash flow
|4,272
|17,185
|28,795
|19,905
Free cash flow
|4,272
|17,185
|28,795
|19,905
Adjustments:
Change in non-cash working capital
|6,433
|(4,084
|)
|(5,966
|)
|2,964
Operating free cash flow
|10,705
|13,101
|22,829
|22,869
Operating free cash flow per share
|0.91
|1.16
|1.96
|2.02
The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the Company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.
