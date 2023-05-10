Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Second quarter highlights:

Revenue up 19% to $169 million

Gross margin above 30% for the fourth consecutive quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 1 at $17 million, in line with Q2 last year

at $17 million, in line with Q2 last year Operating free cash flow 1 of $11 million

of $11 million Cash on hand of $46 million and net liquidity of $126 million

New contract signings of $147 million

Entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire US Satellite Communications Provider Hawaii Pacific Teleport

Reiterated FY23 guidance

Financial Highlights Three months ended Six months ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins) March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Revenue 168.5 142.1 19 % 316.1 271.6 16 % Adjusted EBITDA1 16.8 16.8 - % 31.1 30.7 1 % Adjusted EBITDA %1 10.0 % 11.8 % (180bps) % 9.8 % 11.3 (147bps) % Net Profit 4.5 1.3 257 % 9.1 5.6 63 % EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.11 255 % $ 0.78 $ 0.49 59 % Adjusted Net Profit1 10.6 13.3 (20) % 19.4 22.9 (16) % Adjusted EPS Diluted1 $ 0.90 $ 1.16 (23) % $ 1.65 $ 2.01 (18) % Operating Free Cash Flow1 10.7 13.1 (18) % 22.9 22.9 - %

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.

Register for the conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

"We closed another record quarter, generating double-digit revenue growth of 19% with contributions from both organic and acquisitions, in line with our strategic objectives," said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to invest in our long-term growth and execute our M&A strategy with the announcement that we entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assts of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport. With a stronger second half of the year expected, we remain confident in our ability to post our 6th consecutive record year."

"We continued to drive gross margin performance above 30% for the fourth consecutive quarter," said Patrick Houston, Calian Chief Financial Officer. "While our adjusted EBITDA was the highest second quarter on record, our margin was down due to inflationary pressures and ongoing investments in growth and delivery capacity. These investments will help position us to capitalize on our long-term growth objectives."

Second Quarter Results

Revenues increased 19%, from $142 million to $169 million, driven by double-digit growth in Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS), Advanced Technologies and Learning segments.

ITCS : Revenues increased 53% to $49 million mainly driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March.

: Revenues increased 53% to $49 million mainly driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March. Learning : Revenues grew 16% to $29 million driven by its organic growth initiatives, including business development, research & development of software tools and further international expansion, which increased customer share of wallet and attracted new customers.

: Revenues grew 16% to $29 million driven by its organic growth initiatives, including business development, research & development of software tools and further international expansion, which increased customer share of wallet and attracted new customers. Advanced Technologies: Revenues increased 18% to $47 million driven by the ramping up of ground systems projects, coupled with increased demand for GNSS products and Ag Tech product deliveries.

Revenues increased 18% to $47 million driven by the ramping up of ground systems projects, coupled with increased demand for GNSS products and Ag Tech product deliveries. Health: Revenues decreased 4% to $44 million due to lower COVID-19 related business which declined 19% year-over-year, partially offset by higher demand generated from the mainstay health services and Contract Research Organization services.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Calian generated $11 million in operating free cash flows1 in the second quarter. The Company used its cash primarily to pay debt, earnouts on past acquisitions and dividends. The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $46 million and an available credit facility resulting in total available liquidity of $126 million.

Purchase Agreement to Acquire Hawaii Pacific Teleport

On March 9, 2023, the Company announced it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport for up to CAD$62M (US$46M). Completion of this transaction is subject to US regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Calian anticipates the transaction to close in the second half of fiscal year 2023. See press release for further details.

Management Departure

Today, Calian announced the resignation of Sacha Gera, President IT & Cyber Solutions (ITCS), who has decided to pursue a leadership role with a local software company. Mr. Gera will remain with the company until the end of May. "Sacha has been a key part of the Calian senior leadership team and has made significant contributions to the growth and success of our company over these past two years," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "He has built a strong leadership team within our ITCS segment that will ensure the continuity of our day-to-day operations and maintain our momentum in both Canada and the United States. I want to thank him for all of his support and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Guidance Reiterated

"With new contract signings of $147 million, a robust backlog of $1.2 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are on pace to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford.

Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian $) Low High Revenue 630,000 680,000 Adjusted EBITDA 70,000 75,000 Adjusted Net Profit 46,000 50,000

Note: This guidance does not include the impact of acquisitions that have not yet closed (Hawaii Pacific Teleport) or future acquisitions.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, September 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,903 $ 42,646 Accounts receivable 164,195 171,453 Work in process 32,282 39,865 Inventory 23,666 18,643 Prepaid expenses 24,903 23,780 Derivative assets 25 123 Total current assets 290,974 296,510 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 1,670 2,186 Equipment 15,981 16,623 Application software 9,723 10,395 Right of use assets 14,873 16,678 Investments 3,359 670 Acquired intangible assets 50,064 57,087 Deferred tax asset 940 1,054 Goodwill 146,015 145,959 Total non-current assets 242,625 250,652 TOTAL ASSETS $ 533,599 $ 547,162 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ - $ 7,500 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 116,326 126,096 Contingent earn-out 21,830 25,676 Provisions 1,162 1,249 Unearned contract revenue 49,111 46,210 Derivative liabilities 54 812 Lease obligations 4,146 4,115 Total current liabilities 180,096 211,658 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 13,185 14,920 Contingent earn-out - 2,874 Deferred tax liabilities 11,749 12,524 Total non-current liabilities 24,934 30,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES 217,563 241,976 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 219,556 213,277 Contributed surplus 3,102 3,479 Retained earnings 94,749 92,198 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,371 ) (3,768 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 316,036 305,186 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 533,599 $ 547,162 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,726,524 11,607,391

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Advanced Technologies $ 46,799 $ 39,562 $ 81,066 $ 80,729 Health 43,681 45,452 84,136 87,830 Learning 28,783 24,828 55,223 47,610 ITCS 49,280 32,260 95,661 55,435 Total Revenue 168,543 142,102 316,086 271,604 Cost of revenues 116,452 102,183 218,776 198,031 Gross profit 52,091 39,919 97,310 73,573 Selling and marketing 11,831 5,342 22,974 9,896 General and administration 20,493 16,626 37,893 30,410 Research and development 2,922 1,184 5,343 2,538 Profit before under noted items 16,845 16,767 31,100 30,729 Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 2,252 1,302 4,549 2,429 Depreciation of right of use assets 1,015 878 2,022 1,701 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,450 10,128 6,811 13,720 Deemed compensation 50 247 147 1,000 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,562 1,619 3,304 2,615 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 7,516 2,593 14,267 9,264 Lease obligations interest expense 122 106 233 214 Interest expense (income) (27 ) 95 (15 ) 146 Profit before income tax expense 7,421 2,392 14,049 8,904 Income tax expense - current 3,501 3,511 6,213 6,485 Income tax recovery - deferred (597 ) (2,386 ) (1,257 ) (3,154 ) Total income tax expense 2,904 1,125 4,956 3,331 NET PROFIT $ 4,517 $ 1,267 $ 9,093 $ 5,573 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.11 $ 0.78 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.11 $ 0.78 $ 0.49

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 4,517 $ 1,267 $ 9,093 $ 5,573 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense (income) (27 ) 95 (15 ) 146 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,562 1,619 3,304 2,615 Lease obligations interest expense 122 106 233 214 Income tax expense 2,904 1,125 4,956 3,331 Employee share purchase plan expense 138 127 301 262 Share based compensation expense 575 525 982 872 Depreciation and amortization 6,717 12,308 13,382 17,850 Deemed compensation 50 247 147 1,000 17,558 17,419 32,383 31,863 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (27,455 ) (19,400 ) 7,259 (16,782 ) Work in process 758 (4,307 ) 7,583 3,471 Prepaid expenses and other (2,879 ) (5,882 ) 785 (5,950 ) Inventory 2,942 (192 ) (5,023 ) (1,977 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 19,729 19,398 (7,539 ) 3,383 Unearned contract revenue 472 14,467 2,901 14,891 11,125 21,503 38,349 28,899 Interest paid (95 ) (201 ) (218 ) (360 ) Income tax paid (4,827 ) (2,088 ) (6,605 ) (5,161 ) 6,203 19,214 31,526 23,378 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 865 1,468 1,775 1,798 Dividends (3,280 ) (3,171 ) (6,542 ) (6,337 ) Draw (repayment) on debt facility (7,500 ) 25,396 (7,500 ) 25,396 Payment of lease obligations (913 ) (918 ) (1,922 ) (1,760 ) (10,828 ) 22,775 (14,189 ) 19,097 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments - - (2,689 ) - Business acquisitions (5,735 ) (47,924 ) (8,660 ) (58,222 ) Capitalized research and development - (36 ) (86 ) (150 ) Equipment and application software (1,931 ) (1,993 ) (2,645 ) (3,323 ) (7,666 ) (49,953 ) (14,080 ) (61,695 ) NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ (12,291 ) $ (7,964 ) $ 3,257 $ (19,220 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 58,194 67,355 42,646 78,611 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 45,903 $ 59,391 $ 45,903 $ 59,391

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net profit $ 4,517 $ 1,267 $ 9,093 $ 5,573 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,252 1,302 4,549 2,429 Depreciation of right of use asset 1,015 878 2,022 1,701 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,450 10,128 6,811 13,720 Lease interest expense 122 106 233 214 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,562 1,619 3,304 2,615 Interest expense (income) (27 ) 95 (15 ) 146 Deemed compensation 50 247 147 1,000 Income tax 2,904 1,125 4,956 3,331 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,845 $ 16,767 $ 31,100 $ 30,729

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net profit $ 4,517 $ 1,267 $ 9,093 $ 5,573 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,562 1,619 3,304 2,615 Deemed compensation 50 247 147 1,000 Amortization of intangibles 3,450 10,128 6,811 13,720 Adjusted net profit 10,579 13,261 $ 19,355 $ 22,908 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,705,770 11,325,786 11,667,937 11,312,537 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.90 1.17 1.66 2.03 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.90 1.16 1.65 2.01

Operating Free Cash Flow

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows generated from operating activities 6,203 19,214 31,526 23,378 Capitalized research and development - (36 ) (86 ) (150 ) Equipment and application software (1,931 ) (1,993 ) (2,645 ) (3,323 ) Free cash flow 4,272 17,185 28,795 19,905 Free cash flow 4,272 17,185 28,795 19,905 Adjustments: Change in non-cash working capital 6,433 (4,084 ) (5,966 ) 2,964 Operating free cash flow 10,705 13,101 22,829 22,869 Operating free cash flow per share 0.91 1.16 1.96 2.02

The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the Company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

