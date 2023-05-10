Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Kure Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: KUR.H) (the "Company") would like to provide a corporate update.

Reinstatement of Trading

The Company is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of trading on May 11, 2023, the securities of the Company will be reinstated for trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shareholders' Meeting

The Company intends to hold an annual and special meeting of shareholders on or about September 15, 2023 with a proposed record date of July 28, 2023. The Company will update shareholders when it files its Notice of Meeting.

Shareholders as at the record date will be asked to approve the following matters:

The appointment of auditors.

The election of directors of the Company.

The Company's rolling 10% stock option plan.

Debt Conversion

In August 2021, the Company filed a submission with the TSX Venture Exchange for the proposed settlement of an aggregate of $163,611.04 (the Debt") in debt owing to two (2) officers of the Company in exchange for the issuance of securities in the capital of the Company. The Company has withdrawn its submission and the Debt remains on the financial statements of the Company.

Current Operations

The directors have initiated a review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives. The Board's strategic review process will encompass an evaluation of the Company's current strategic direction, operations, market valuation and capital structure and will consider appropriate alternatives for the Company which may include one or more of the following: continuation as a standalone public company, strategic investor investment, acquisition by or a merger that may involve all or part of our business or assets and any other strategic alternatives that may be identified during its strategic review.

For further information please contact:

Igor Keselman

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Email: Igork@kuretechnologies.com

Tel: 905.660.8100

