Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that each of its nine director nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), was elected as a director at its May 10, 2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

The director election voting results are provided in the table below:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mark Becker 50,368,684 99.90% 51,979 0.10% Tabatha Bull 50,349,506 99.86% 71,157 0.14% Mary Garden 49,941,444 99.05% 479,219 0.95% David Johnston 41,528,555 82.36% 8,892,108 17.64 Simon Landy 50,367,714 99.89% 52,949 0.11% R. William McFarland 49,930,056 99.03% 490,607 0.97% Kevin D. Nabholz 41,093,547 81.50% 9,327,116 18.50% Russell Newmark 50,357,216 99.87% 63,447 0.13% Antonia Rossi 50,349,666 99.86% 70,997 0.14%

Each of the other matters put forward at the Meeting for consideration and approval by shareholders, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Dexterra has filed a full report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile at www.sedar.com.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people across Canada, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

