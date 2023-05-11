Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET)

April 23 April 22 Change Jan-April

2023 Jan-April

2022 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 98,737 128,980 -23% 420,641 503,848 -17% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 214,973 204,069 5% 602,110 498,831 21%

Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In April 2023, Le Shuttle Freight transported 98,737 trucks. The comparison with 2022 is impacted by an exceptional change to the base with the cessation of P&O's operations on the Short Straits in April 2022 following the large-scale dismissal of their British seafarers. Since 1 January, more than 420,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Le Shuttle transported 214,973 passenger vehicles in April 2023, an increase of 5% compared to April 2022. With more than 602,000passenger vehicles transported since 1 January, Le Shuttle traffic increased by 21% compared to the same period last year.

Traffic figures for the month of May will be published on Thursday 8 June 2023 before the markets open.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005912/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286

Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138

For investor enquiries contact

Virginie Rousseau on +33 (0)6 7741 0339