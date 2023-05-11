VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Return to growth in H1 2022-2023

Gross merchandise volume up 14.1%;

Consolidated revenues up 11.0%;

E-commerce revenues up 5.7%, of which 14.2% in the second quarter, in line with the established trend stemming from the digital transformation of the European market.

11 May 2023. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the first half of its 2022-2023 financial year (from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023).

IFRS (€000) H1 2021-2022 H1 2022-2023 Change Gross merchandise volume[1] 86,789 98,990 +14.1% Revenues 72,989 81,027 +11.0% E-commerce[2] 72,989 77,183 +5.7% Logistics[3] - 3,844 NM

Vente-Unique.com has demonstrated its ability to return to its past double-digit growth rate, driven by the digital transformation of the European furniture and decoration market. This success is the result of a strategy combining an offer aligned with expectations, a reactive pricing policy to adapt to market conditions, a ramp-up of the marketplace launched in mid-2022 and the integration of logistics activities.

Ramp-up of the marketplace in France

IFRS (€000) H1 2021-2022 H1 2022-2023 Change E-commerce revenues[4] 72,989 77,183 +5.7% France 38,879 41,119 +5.8% Northern and Eastern Europe[5] 22,921 25,187 +9.9% Southern Europe[6] 11,190 10,877 -2.8%

Vente-Unique.com posted e-commerce revenues, including marketplace fees, of €77.2 million in the first half of 2022-2023, representing growth of 5.7% over the half-year. After a first quarter (down 2.2%) devoted primarily to the gradual rebuilding of margins and the launch of the marketplace in France, e-commerce revenues rose 14.2% in the second quarter. The Group succeeded in combining growth in volumes and prices.

The marketplace has confirmed its role as a new driver of sales performance, contributing 10% of overall revenues in France in March 2023, versus 5% in December 2022. In line with the roadmap, the international roll-out of the marketplace was initiated in Southern Europe (Spain and Italy) at the end of the Q2 2022-2023 and will continue in Northern Europe during the second half.

The proportion of e-commerce revenues generated internationally in H1 2022-2023 was stable year-on-year at 47%, compared to 53% in France. Excluding short-term developments, the trends observed in Europe are relatively consistent.

Additional revenues from logistics services

Since the beginning of the financial year, Vente-Unique.com has consolidated the logistics activity resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business. This new activity, operated for both Vente-Unique.com and external customers, generated additional non-Group revenues of €3.8 million in the first half.

Confirmation of the full-year outlook

During the first half, Vente-Unique.com demonstrated its ability to gradually return to strong growth over the year, in line with the announced target.

The Group's sales momentum has been achieved in a context of strict control of margins, despite the inertia linked to the cost price of inventories accumulated at the height of the inflationary crisis and the marketing investments made to support the ramp-up of the marketplace. As a result, Vente-Unique.com expects its adjusted EBITDA[7] margin to gradually rebound to a level higher than that achieved in 2021-2022 (5.8% of revenues).

Next publication: H1 2022-2023 results, Thursday, 15 June 2023

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year were €143 million.

ACTUS finance & communication Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Déborah Schwartz Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr dschwartz@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

IFRS (€000) Q1 2021-2022 Q1 2022-2023 Change Gross merchandise volume[8] 44,738 46,968 +5.0% Revenues 37,621 38,754 +3.0% E-commerce[9] 37,621 36,809 -2.2% Logistics[10] - 1,945 NM

IFRS (€000) Q2 2021-2022 Q2 2022-2023 Change Gross merchandise volume[11] 42,051 52,022 +23.7% Revenues 35,368 42,274 +19.5% E-commerce[12] 35,368 40,374 +14.2% Logistics[13] - 1,899 NM

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[4] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[5] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[6] Italy + Portugal + Spain

[7] Adjusted EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation + valuation of bonus shares

[8] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[9] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[10] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[11] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[12] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[13] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

