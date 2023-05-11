London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to provide assay results from the last four drill holes of our 2023 Phase 1 drill program along with initial observations on our first drill holes of the 5000 metre Phase 2 drilling at the Delta-1 gold project located 50 km west of Thunder-Bay, Ontario.

Wide intercepts of gold mineralization were intersected near surface in drill holes D1-23-35 and D1-23-36, extending this style of mineralization an additional 100 metres east of the previously reported drill holes (see release April 25, 2023).

Drill hole D1-23-38 intersected exceptionally high-grade gold mineralization in narrower intervals east of a NE-trending cross fault that displaced the mineralized zone towards the south. It is unclear at this point how this high-grade mineralization correlates with the very wide intervals of lower grade west of the cross structure. Vein widths, density of veining and grade distribution can be highly variable within these large gold systems and hole D1-23-38 is typical of that variability along the favourable structure and geophysical target.

Delta is also pleased to report that the first step out drill holes from Delta's second phase of drilling announced April 24, 2023 have now been completed. In yet another step out of 100 metres east of drill hole D1-23-38, drill holes D1-23-40 and D1-23-41, appear to mark a return to the very wide intervals of gold mineralization with visible gold observed in both drill holes. Drill holes D1-23-40 and D1-23-41 are the first drill holes directly testing the "Deep Blue" Target.

Assays from the new drill results from Phase 1 are as follows (see also Table 2 and Figures 1 to 3):

TABLE 1: DELTA-1 2023 DRILL INTERCEPTS

DRILL HOLE

NO UTM Coordinates Zone 16 Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) ZONE FROM

(m) TO

(m) Au Grade (g/t) CORE

LENGTH (m) Easting Northing D1-23-35 290464 5385361 180 -40 258 a 25.00 32.00 1.23 7.00 ß 89.00 143.00 0.80 54.00 y 168.00 170.10 2.15 2.10 D1-23-36 290464 5385361 180 -65 354 a 41.00 50.00 1.76 9.00 ß 137.00 162.50 0.80 25.50 y 349.50 352.50 0.99 3.00 D1-23-37 289883 5385385 180 -70 312 a 18.00 122.60 0.37 104.60 ß 141.00 294.50 0.44 153.50 incl. y 272.10 289.60 2.06 17.50 D1-23-38 290600 5385200 180 -45 222.5 ß? 62.80 63.80 1636.00 1.00 ß? 69.00 70.00 697.00 1.00 ß? 90.00 95.00 1.73 5.00 ß? 107.00 108.00 9.78 1.00 Results previously released for drill holes D1-22-18 to D1-23-34. a=Alpha, ß=Beta, y=Gamma

Table 1: Assay results from drill holes D1-23-35 and D1-23-38. Reported grades are uncut. True widths are believed to be 60% to 87% of reported lengths depending on the inclination of drill holes.

André Tessier, President and CEO commented: "These Bonanza grades at Delta-1 are very impressive but more important is the fact that we are doing large, 100 metre step outs and are still consistently hitting strong alteration with higher-grade gold segments hosted within a broader zone of low to moderate grade gold. This speaks to the strength of the mineralizing system and the upside potential as our drilling progresses eastward into the larger "Deep Blue" target area. This deposit is certainly full of pleasant surprises. Given the limited drilling to date, we still have a lot of work ahead of us to better understand this deposit."

Hole D1-23-37 was collared on the same drill-pad as drill hole D1-22-09 and intercepted a wide zone of alteration and low-grade gold mineralization in the Alpha and Beta Zones with significant grades in the Gamma Zone.

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this press release were performed at SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories. Sample preparation was performed in Sudbury, Ontario. Sampling and analytical procedures are subject to a comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control program that includes duplicate samples, blanks and analytical standards.

The following assaying protocol was adopted at Delta-1 in an attempt to reduce the assay variability due to nugget effect caused by visible gold:

If visible gold is observed in the sample or within the assumed mineralized zone , the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the SGS Laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario.

, the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the SGS Laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario. If no visible gold is observed or outside of the mineralized zones , an initial assay is performed by 50 g Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish at the SGS Laboratory in Burnaby, British Columbia. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t gold, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the SGS Laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawed in half lengthwise and half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at Delta's core storage facilities. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sequence of samples on site as quality assurance and quality control in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Persons

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101. He has reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 covers 58.3 square kilometres located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a gold mineralized zone 950 metres long was outlined through drilling in a multi-kilometre-scale intense alteration halo. Best grades to date include a drill intercept of 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres, within a broader interval of 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m. The zone is open in all directions.

DELTA-2 VMS and DELTA-2 GOLD covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Vertical longitudinal section looking north 010° of the eastern portion of the Delta-1 Gold Zone showing piercing points of drill holes with grades and metal factors. New results from this release are highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/165661_a87a820d942aeb7c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Total magnetic map showing the up-dip projection of the gold-mineralized zones at Delta-1. Note the association of the mineralized zones with a magnetic low which corresponds to magnetite destructive alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/165661_a87a820d942aeb7c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Vertical cross-section of the Delta-1 Gold Zone looking east, showing drill holes D1-23-35 and 36

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/165661_a87a820d942aeb7c_004full.jpg

TABLE 2: DELTA-1 2023 DRILL INTERCEPTS DRILL HOLE

NO UTM Coordinates Zone 16 Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) ZONE FROM

(m) TO

(m) Au Grade

(g/t) CORE

LENGTH (m) Easting Northing D1-22-18 289955 5385581 180 -45 453 ß 293.00 324.00 5.92 31.00 incl. 308.10 320.00 14.80 11.90 314.00 316.20 72.95 2.20 incl. y 358.00 365.00 0.66 7.00 D1-22-24 290005 5385581 180 -45 428 ß 309.00 317.00 6.49 10.00 incl. ß 309.00 310.00 30.66 1.00 D1-22-25 290052 5385573 180 -45 453 a 229.00 234.00 2.34 5.00 301.50 302.50 130.00 1.00 ß 321.00 341.00 1.2 20.00 y 382.90 401.00 1.66 18.10 incl. y 399.50 401.00 16.42 1.50 D1-23-26 289947 5385383 180 -58 300 8.70 138.50 0.37 129.80 D1-23-27 290050 5385390 180 -40 270 a-ß 16.80 110.00 0.45 93.20 incl. a-ß 16.80 77.00 0.54 60.20 D1-23-28 290050 5385390 180 -68 300 a 44.90 62.00 0.63 17.10 ß 105.00 117.60 1.91 12.60 incl. 105.00 113.60 2.46 8.60 D1-23-29 290150 5385360 180 -40 231 ß 79.00 85.00 2.29 6.00 85.00 93.90 Late Diabase Dike ß 93.90 99.00 1.37 5.10 D1-23-30 290150 5385360 180 -65 303 ß+y 73.20 236.00 0.97 162.80 a 51.20 59.10 0.62 7.90 ß 73.20 139.00 2.06 65.80 incl. ß 76.00 102.20 4.23 26.20 incl. ß 79.00 80.10 49.91 1.10 y 217.00 236.00 0.74 19.00 D1-23-31 290254 5385377 180 -40 247.5 a-ß 36.00 133.00 1.29 97.00 a 36.00 45.50 1.04 9.50 ß 58.00 133.00 1.54 75.00 incl. ß 93.50 94.40 36.59 0.90 incl. ß 124.10 125.00 46.81 0.90 y 198.00 204.00 0.79 6.00 D1-23-32 290254 5385377 180 -65 303 a+ß+y 42.30 280.50 0.55 238.20 a+ß 42.30 176.00 0.61 133.70 incl. 54.00 76.50 1.25 22.50 y 243.50 280.50 1.15 37.00 incl. 271.50 280.50 2.62 9.00 D1-23-33 290363 5385355 180 -40 261 a+ß 14.80 104.50 1.15 89.70 a 14.80 36.00 2.87 21.20 Incl. a 23.00 24.00 45.44 1.00 ß 49.00 104.50 0.73 55.50 incl. ß 103.00 104.50 12.05 1.50 y 173.50 193.00 0.72 19.50 D1-23-34 290363 5385355 180 -70 144.3 a+ß+y 33.00 142.00 0.86 109.00 a+ß 33.00 75.50 1.31 42.50 a 33.00 45.00 2.08 12.00 ß 50.50 75.50 1.21 25.00 y 115.50 142.00 1.11 26.50 D1-23-35 290464 5385361 180 -40 258 a 25.00 32.00 1.23 7.00 ß 89.00 143.00 0.80 54.00 y 168.00 170.10 2.15 2.10 D1-23-36 290464 5385361 180 -65 354 a 41.00 50.00 1.76 9.00 ß 137.00 162.50 0.80 25.50 y 349.50 352.50 0.99 3.00 D1-23-37 289883 5385385 180 -70 312 a 18.00 122.60 0.37 104.60 ß 141.00 294.50 0.44 153.50 incl. y 272.10 289.60 2.06 17.50 D1-23-38 290600 5385200 180 -45 222.5 ß? 62.80 63.80 1636.00 1.00 ß? 69.00 70.00 697.00 1.00 ß? 90.00 95.00 1.73 5.00 ß? 107.00 108.00 9.78 1.00 Results previously released for drill holes D1-22-18 to D1-23-34. a=Alpha, ß=Beta, y=Gamma

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

Andre C. Tessier

President, CEO and Director

www.deltaresources.ca

