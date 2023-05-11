Das Instrument 0I1 GB00BYZ2R301 MYHEALTHCHECKED LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument 0I1 GB00BYZ2R301 MYHEALTHCHECKED LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument 540G LU1681043755 AIS-MSCI EA.EU.EX.RUS.EOC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument 540G LU1681043755 AIS-MSCI EA.EU.EX.RUS.EOC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023The instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023Das Instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument OK1 GG00BD3FV870 OKYO PHARMA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument OK1 GG00BD3FV870 OKYO PHARMA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument P0X FR001400GUN7 PHARNEXT EO 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument P0X FR001400GUN7 PHARNEXT EO 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023Das Instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023The instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023Das Instrument MTXN DE000A32VPU0 MTU AERO ENGINES NA NEUE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023The instrument MTXN DE000A32VPU0 MTU AERO ENGINES NA NEUE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023