Das Instrument 0I1 GB00BYZ2R301 MYHEALTHCHECKED LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument 0I1 GB00BYZ2R301 MYHEALTHCHECKED LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument 540G LU1681043755 AIS-MSCI EA.EU.EX.RUS.EOC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument 540G LU1681043755 AIS-MSCI EA.EU.EX.RUS.EOC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023
The instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023
Das Instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument OK1 GG00BD3FV870 OKYO PHARMA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument OK1 GG00BD3FV870 OKYO PHARMA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument P0X FR001400GUN7 PHARNEXT EO 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument P0X FR001400GUN7 PHARNEXT EO 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023
The instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023
Das Instrument MTXN DE000A32VPU0 MTU AERO ENGINES NA NEUE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument MTXN DE000A32VPU0 MTU AERO ENGINES NA NEUE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
The instrument 0I1 GB00BYZ2R301 MYHEALTHCHECKED LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument 540G LU1681043755 AIS-MSCI EA.EU.EX.RUS.EOC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument 540G LU1681043755 AIS-MSCI EA.EU.EX.RUS.EOC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023
The instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023
Das Instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument MUM DE0006580806 MENSCH UND MASCH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument KOZ NO0003043309 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN NK 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument OK1 GG00BD3FV870 OKYO PHARMA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument OK1 GG00BD3FV870 OKYO PHARMA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument P0X FR001400GUN7 PHARNEXT EO 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument P0X FR001400GUN7 PHARNEXT EO 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023
Das Instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023
The instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023
Das Instrument MTXN DE000A32VPU0 MTU AERO ENGINES NA NEUE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.05.2023
The instrument MTXN DE000A32VPU0 MTU AERO ENGINES NA NEUE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.05.2023