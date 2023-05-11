Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUBB | ISIN: SE0009779796 | Ticker-Symbol: OJ3
Frankfurt
11.05.23
08:09 Uhr
1,615 Euro
-0,065
-3,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAFIRE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEAFIRE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2023 | 08:47
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Seafire to the Main Market

Stockholm, May 11, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Seafire (ticker name SEAF) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials sector and is the 9th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. 

Seafire, founded in 2016, is a company group with the aim of creating growth
through the acquisition and development of profitable companies by active and
long-term ownership. Seafire operates in two business fields, Industrial
components and Products. Seafire makes sure to nurture the source of success of
the companies that they acquire and add their accumulated knowledge, network
and resources to improve them. 

"Seafire has developed significantly the last two years and established the
platform for further growth. In March we succeeded to refinance the group with
substantial better terms and now we are taking another important step with the
transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm. We consider moving to a regulated market to be a
quality stamp which will be beneficial to our business and to our
shareholders", says Johan Bennarsten, CEO and founder of Seafire. 

"Seafire has been listed with us since they came to the First North Market back
in 2019 and we are happy to now call them a Main Market company," said Adam
Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have shown resilience and
impressive growth during the past few years. We are excited to continue our
cooperation with Seafire to support them in every aspect of their growth
journey, and we are delighted to provide them with increased investor awareness
and visibility through our platform." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.