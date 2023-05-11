Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Seafire to the Main Market

Stockholm, May 11, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Seafire (ticker name SEAF) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials sector and is the 9th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. Seafire, founded in 2016, is a company group with the aim of creating growth through the acquisition and development of profitable companies by active and long-term ownership. Seafire operates in two business fields, Industrial components and Products. Seafire makes sure to nurture the source of success of the companies that they acquire and add their accumulated knowledge, network and resources to improve them. "Seafire has developed significantly the last two years and established the platform for further growth. In March we succeeded to refinance the group with substantial better terms and now we are taking another important step with the transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm. We consider moving to a regulated market to be a quality stamp which will be beneficial to our business and to our shareholders", says Johan Bennarsten, CEO and founder of Seafire. "Seafire has been listed with us since they came to the First North Market back in 2019 and we are happy to now call them a Main Market company," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have shown resilience and impressive growth during the past few years. We are excited to continue our cooperation with Seafire to support them in every aspect of their growth journey, and we are delighted to provide them with increased investor awareness and visibility through our platform." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com