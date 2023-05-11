A new Nature Conservancy report offers a land-use reduction scenario and framework to help energy planners and policymakers execute net-zero strategies.From pv magazine USA In 2021, the US Department of Energy announced a goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To help energy planners and policymakers move in that direction, The Nature Conservancy studied strategies that maximize clean energy benefits while minimizing land use. The report, "Power of Place: Clean Energy Solutions that Protect People and Nature," combines analysis of energy development impacts ...

