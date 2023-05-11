|Unternehmen
|ISIN-Code
|Dividende (Währung)
|Dividende (EUR)
|GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
|BE0003797140
|-
|2,75 EUR
|KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
|NL0000009538
|-
|0,85 EUR
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|19,102
|19,110
|10:26
|19,102
|19,110
|10:26
|Unternehmen
|ISIN-Code
|Dividende (Währung)
|Dividende (EUR)
|GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
|BE0003797140
|-
|2,75 EUR
|KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
|NL0000009538
|-
|0,85 EUR
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:15
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (11.05.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA BE0003797140 - 2,75 EUR KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV NL0000009538 - 0,85 EUR
► Artikel lesen
|14.04.
|Biturbo-Laubbläser GBL 18V-750 Professional von Bosch
|23.03.
|Umicore: Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
|Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (GBL SA) has recently...
► Artikel lesen
|17.02.
|China Dasheng Biotechnology Co.: Cycclone Magnetic Engines Acknowledges GBL Article
|Cycclone Magnetic Engines acknowledges published article in Global Business Leaders Magazine.ARUNDEL, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC PINK:CDBT)...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:15
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (11.05.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA BE0003797140 - 2,75 EUR KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV NL0000009538 - 0,85 EUR
► Artikel lesen
|10:10
|Royal Philips: Philips showcases its latest portfolio of cardiology innovations that deliver clinical confidence and efficiency in treating cardiac disease at EuroPCR 2023
|May 11, 2023
Late-breaking data presented from largest-ever randomized controlled multicenter clinical trial on optimizing patient safety during coronary proceduresPhilips-hosted symposiums and...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Philips shareholders vote against freeing execs from legal liability over 2022's troubles
|Mi
|Philips shareholders spurns board over 2022 performance
|Mi
|Philips Series 8000: Akku-Staubsauger im starken Amazon-Deal
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
|77,14
|-2,38 %
|KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
|19,090
|-1,30 %