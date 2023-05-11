Vasco Lobo joins Cleanwatts in the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to lead commercial operations, international accounts, corporate business development, M&A, and the company's Project Management Office. In addition, Mahomed Bashir becomes Head of Capital Services, taking responsibility for leading relations with project level financial investors in support of the company's growth across all regions.

Vasco Lobo, Cleanwatts Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

As CCO, Vasco will lead commercial operations, international accounts, corporate business development, M&A, and the company's Project Management Office as the group expands its business across Europe, the United States and Asia. As Head of Capital Services, Mahomed will lead the company's capital services unit, including debt and equity fundraising and risk management for project financing across all regions.

Vasco Lobo is an international executive with a passion for renewable energy and a breadth of experience in finance, and business commercial operations. Prior to joining Cleanwatts, Vasco held multiple leadership positions with General Electric, in divisions like GE Corporate, GE Capital, GE Renewable Energy, and GE Healthcare. During his 21-year tenure with GE, Vasco worked in over 10 countries, holding various global and regional roles in Finance and Operations. Most recently, he served as CFO for GE Healthcare, in Latin America.

Mahomed Bashir brings almost 25 years of experience in financial advisory, investment banking, and business development and structuring infrastructure projects in Portugal, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. He joined KPMG Portugal in 1999 in the Financial Advisory Services department and in 2011 he stepped down to serve as CFO of Alliance Healthcare Portugal (Walgreens Boots Alliance). Shortly after, he took a leading role in the infrastructure advisory practice of the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group) in Brazil for almost 6 years. In 2018, Mahomed was appointed Country Head for Spain of Banco Atlantico Europa with an additional mandate to structure the Impact Investment Banking practice at the bank. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Business Development at Mota-Engil Ambiente e Serviços.

Cleanwatts CEO and co-founder Michael Pinto commented, "It gives me enormous pleasure to welcome Vasco and Mahomed to Cleanwatts. Vasco is a highly accomplished leader with global experience, versatility, and aptitude for delivering results across diverse business cultures. Mahomed's extensive experience in international infrastructure project financing and business development makes him uniquely qualified to help us as we establish ambitious new projects. Most importantly, they are deeply committed to our goal of delivering the energy transition where it matters most: locally."

Cleanwatts CCO Vasco Lobo commented, "Cleanwatts' unique approach to establishing Renewable Energy Communities, combining industry expertise, proprietary software, financial capital and management capabilities, is a game-changer for improving access to clean energy for all. I look forward to leading our commercial expansion and sustainable growth."

Cleanwatts Head of Capital Services Mahomed Bashir said, "I am very excited to join such an incredible talented team in pursuit of one of the greatest challenges ahead of us: addressing climate change through sustainable energy solutions. Cleanwatts encapsulates this mission and is already having a great impact on the communities it serves. I look forward to working closely with Cleanwatts leadership to develop and execute financing strategies that will support the company's continued growth and success."

About Cleanwatts

Cleanwatts is a climate tech leader committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the global energy transition for local communities around the world. Cleanwatts delivers value by originating and managing Renewable Energy Communities (REC), deploying domain expertise, proprietary technology, financial capital, and management capabilities for the benefit of our clients. Put simply, we offer energy as a service with zero upfront investment.

By simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for local communities, we are addressing the most urgent trilemma of our time: decarbonizing the grid while bolstering energy security and abating the high cost of energy.

In 2021, the European specialist growth equity investor Verdane invested up to €25 million in Cleanwatts through its impact fund Idun to support the growth and international expansion of the company. Cleanwatts grew year-on-year revenues by 137 in 2022 and expects 2023 revenue growth of more than 800%, and is building a world in which clean energy is decentralized, digitalized, and democratized.

Contacts:

Michael Wilkinson

Cleanwatts Head of Corporate Communications PR

Email: mwilkinson@cleanwatts.energy Phone: +351913015447