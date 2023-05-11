Growing interest in European-made solar modules for rooftop systems and PV plants reflects a willingness to increase investments, according to Enerparc COO Stefan Müller. In a recent interview with pv magazine, Müller discusses the market for corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) and the viability of German solar PV tenders.pv magazine: Enerparc is an engineering, procurement and construction contractor and an independent power producer. Politicians and potential manufacturers are currently ramping up efforts to restore European PV production, covering the entire manufacturing process from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...