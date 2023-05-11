Initially known as a PERC cell manufacturer, Aiko has moved to the top of the rankings for global PV cell shipments and has turned its focus on all back contact (ABC) technology. With a research institute and logistics center in Europe, the company is quickly becoming a top player for ABC modules in the industry.At a time when there's a significant move to TOPCon cells among solar manufacturers, Aiko Solar is setting trends by embracing all back contact (ABC) technology. The ABC structure, which eliminates metal grid lines that block sunlight, can maximize the use of incidental light and reduce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...