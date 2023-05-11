Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Mavshack AB equity right, TO3 (264/23)

Mavshacks equity rights, TO3 will be traded on First North Growth Market until may 12, 2023. Security name: MAVSHACK TO3 230517 ----------------------------------- Short name: MAV TO3 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961289 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 231647 ----------------------------------- Subscription period: May 3, 2023-May 17, 2023 ---------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 12, 2023 ---------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.