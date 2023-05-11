Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114H8 | ISIN: SE0005992419 | Ticker-Symbol: 2MV1
Frankfurt
11.05.23
08:13 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVSHACK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVSHACK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2023 | 10:46
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Mavshack AB equity right, TO3 (264/23)

Mavshacks equity rights, TO3 will be traded on First North Growth Market until
may 12, 2023. 



Security name: MAVSHACK TO3 230517
-----------------------------------
Short name:   MAV TO3      
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015961289    
-----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  231647       
-----------------------------------

Subscription period: May 3, 2023-May 17, 2023
----------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   May 12, 2023      
----------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.