IFS and Lockheed Martin Sign Enhanced Partnership to Keep Aerospace and Defense Assets Mission-Ready

Partnership focuses on turning data into actionable information for aerospace and defense platforms

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications provider, and Lockheed Martin announced a joint partnership to promote products and services to help aerospace and defense organizations maximize the value of their enterprise software investments, modernize their equipment maintenance and support processes, and keep assets mission-ready.

IFS and Lockheed Martin have worked together for a number of years. In 2021, IFS and Lockheed Martin announced that both companies had been selected by the U.S. Navy to deliver an intelligent maintenance solution to power the streamlining of multiple legacy systems into a single, fully digitized and insight driven logistics system. The solution comprises capabilities for planning and executing maintenance, repair and overhaul of more than 3,000 assets, including aircraft, ships and land-based equipment.

This new agreement will build on the success of the two companies. IFS software will be made available in the Lockheed Martin Innovation Demonstration Center located at its Training and Logistics Solutions facility in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, IFS and Lockheed Martin will collaborate on bid processes for customer opportunities, as well as share technology roadmaps to align their technology offerings for aerospace and defense customers.

Scott Helmer, Aerospace & Defense President, commented: "This agreement builds upon a key relationship with one of the world's leading A&D manufacturers and defense contractors. It will provide both organizations with strong alignment on complementary solutions and services to help A&D organizations ensure Total Asset Readiness."

Reeves Valentine, Vice President of Land and Maritime Solutions at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, said: "At Lockheed Martin, we develop highly-tailored solutions to help our customers achieve their critical missions," He added: "Delivering digital tools that feature intuitive interfaces, streamlined workflows and AI-powered features keeps our military ahead of evolving threats. This partnership with IFS combines both companies' efforts to ensure our customers have the most innovative defense capabilities."

About IFS:

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

