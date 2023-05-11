Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2023 | 10:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Simris Group AB receives observation status (265/23)

On May 8, 2023, Simris Group AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report
for the first quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Simris Group AB (SIMRIS B, ISIN code SE0008091664, order book ID 121365) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
