HONG KONG, May 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883) that provides multinational enterprises the world over with highly scalable and tailored ICT solutions to meet their specific business requirements, announced today it obtained two Veeam Customer Ready competencies: Off-site Backup (https://www.veeam.com/managed-backup-as-a-service.html?ad=menu-solutions) and BaaS for Microsoft 365 (https://www.veeam.com/backup-as-a-service-for-microsoft-365.html?ad=menu-solutions). Their next goal is to earn a third credential: DRaaS (https://www.veeam.com/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas.html?ad=in-text-link).CITIC Telecom CPC partnered with Veeam in 2010 and was the first cloud service provider in Asia Pacific to offer virtual-to-cloud BaaS powered by Veeam Cloud Connect. The company has been crowned as a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner and received the VCSP Partner of the Year award for 6 consecutive years. These accolades reaffirm CITIC Telecom CPC demonstrates a strong collaboration with Veeam as well as professional expertise in supporting cloud-based solutions to meet the demand of clients."As one of our top VCSP partners, CITIC Telecom CPC serves multinational enterprises in nearly 160 countries," said Dick Tang, Senior Regional Business Manager, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Veeam Software. "Multinational enterprises understand the value of Veeam Customer Ready competencies because they represent industry best practices. We applaud CITIC Telecom CPC's continued double-digit annual growth of their SmartCLOUD BRR backup (https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-hk/product-services/smartcloud-brr), replication and disaster recovery solution."CITIC Telecom CPC helps customers future-proof their businesses with cloud computing solutions that transform their IT environments and protect their data. As a Global-Local DICT Managed Service Provider (MSP), CITIC Telecom CPC offers a suite of highly customizable cloud offerings such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Anything as a Service (XaaS), multi-cloud connectivity and managed services. The company's SmartCLOUD BRR provides a full range of on-premises and off-premises backup and replication services to prevent data loss and guarantee business continuity including Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).Veeam Data Platform (https://www.veeam.com/service-providers-modern-solutions.html) and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 underpin SmartCLOUD BRR (https://www.veeam.com/backup-as-a-service-for-microsoft-365.html?ad=menu-solutions). They deliver safe, secure and simple data protection across platforms, as well as flexible and simple pricing. They also protect against ransomware attacks through data encryption and backup immutability to ensure all data is always accessible.CITIC Telecom CPC uses Veeam Data Platform's Veeam Backup & Replication to power SmartCLOUD BRR for versatile backup and disaster recovery solutions. Veeam Data Platform delivers a single data protection solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. In addition, CITIC Telecom CPC uses Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 for flexible data recovery and powerful eDiscovery of individual Microsoft 365 items."Veeam's comprehensive data protection empowers us to meet customers' disaster recovery and business continuity requirements," said Danny Tang, Senior Manager, Cloud Services, CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited. "Veeam supports backup and replication in every scenario: physical to cloud (P2C), cloud to cloud (C2C), virtual to cloud (V2C) and SaaS backup. Veeam's support for ICT environments is extensive too. For example, some customers are moving from traditional virtual machines to containers, so Kasten K10 by Veeam (https://www.veeam.com/kubernetes-native-backup-and-restore.html) protects their Kubernetes workloads."Danny Tang said customers' data is backed up, secured and recoverable, which is vital for meeting service level agreements (SLAs) and protecting against ransomware attacks. Customers can verify recoverability of backups (https://www.veeam.com/backup-security-capabilities.html) and recover instantly (https://www.veeam.com/instant-vm-recovery.html). If their users accidentally or intentionally delete data in Microsoft 365, a self-service restore portal (https://www.veeam.com/blog/self-service-backup-copy-microsoft-365.html) helps recover data immediately. In addition, CITIC Telecom CPC offers 24/7 monitoring and management services."We keep track of customers' status, so if something goes wrong, we can take immediate action and mitigate the problem before it impacts their daily operations," Danny Tang said. "These value-added services are a big reason why customers choose CITIC Telecom CPC as their MSP."Trustworthy partner to build data protection servicesVCSP partners like CITIC Telecom CPC give organizations the power of choice when deciding what level of service is required for their data protection needs. From self-managed, off-premises backup storage options to fully managed BaaS and DRaaS solutions that include implementation, management, monitoring, testing and recovery, the level of service can vary; however, one thing is certain: Security matters."At CITIC Telecom CPC, we strive for security and innovation excellence," Danny Tang said. "We are very honored to receive two Gold awards for Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Threat Detection - Asia and the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company - Asia in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2023. This incredible accomplishment is testament to our efforts to spark innovation and underscore our commitment to staying at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry."CITIC Telecom CPC remains steadfast in their motto "Innovation Never Stops." Their award-winning AI Visual Security solution uses AI and visual computing to rapidly identify malware variants and catch malware families in a fast and accurate way. With an advanced patent-pending algorithm, their System and Method for Detecting Malware, which uses a 3D RGB color image algorithm, specialized autoencoder and weakly supervised learning network, is unique and allows security professionals to detect malware with the highest accuracy. This breakthrough enables the company to offer customers a faster and more effective way to handle complex malware analysis tasks while reducing their carbon footprint. These awards are important recognition that empowers the company's ongoing innovation and growth, enabling CITIC Telecom CPC to maintain a unique position in the data protection space as a VCSP offering ICT solutions to customers so they can protect their data.A survey (https://www.veeam.com/wp-cloud-protection-trends.html) conducted among 1,700 IT leaders using cloud services in both production and protection scenarios revealed organizations are moving from self-managed data protection to managed data protection. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they began with self-managed cloud backup but switched to managed cloud backup to leverage their MSP's expertise. Veeam makes it easy for organizations to find MSPs that meet their precise needs, including CITIC Telecom CPC, through the VCSP Partner Directory (https://www.veeam.com/find-partner.html?country=HKG&search=citic).About CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 60 SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.comAbout Veeam SoftwareVeeam provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 72% of the Global 2,000. 