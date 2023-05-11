Watershed, the leading enterprise climate platform, today announced the formation of the Watershed Policy Advisory Board, a group of climate policy leaders who will offer strategic advice to Watershed as it helps companies navigate a fast-changing climate policy landscape.

The Watershed Policy Advisory Board will be chaired by Mark Carney, who has been a strategic advisor to Watershed since 2022. Carney is the former Governor of the Bank of England and founder of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

The members of the newly formed Watershed Policy Advisory Board are:

Robert J. Jackson Jr.

Annette Nazareth

Sarah Bloom Raskin

Curtis Ravenel

Tom Rivett-Carnac OBE

Paul Simpson OBE

Lord Adair Turner

"We're thrilled to welcome a board of advisors who have built the foundations of global climate policy," said Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis. "The climate policy landscape is changing fast, and we're grateful for their guidance as we help companies navigate the climate economy."

"These leaders have been key architects of global climate policy, and I'm excited to work with them and Watershed to translate climate policy and private sector climate commitments into climate action," said Watershed Policy Advisory Board chair Mark Carney.

"I am thrilled to work with Watershed and their leading team as we transition to a climate economy. In addition to regulatory readiness, I look forward to supporting their work to drive high quality clean power and carbon removal for companies as carbon markets mature," said Annette Nazareth, former SEC Commissioner and Watershed Policy Advisory Board member.

Robert J. Jackson Jr. served as an SEC commissioner from 2018 to 2020 where he was an outspoken advocate for protecting investors, calling for more transparency in capital markets, and championing evidence-driven policymaking. Jackson is co-director of the Institute for Corporate Governance and Finance, and director of the Program on Corporate Law and Policy at the New York University School of Law. Previously, he was on the faculty of the Columbia Law School and served as a senior policy advisor at the U.S. Treasury Department.

Annette Nazareth served as an SEC commissioner from 2005 to 2008. In 2021, she was appointed co-chair of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market, setting and enforcing global standards for high-integrity voluntary carbon markets. She is currently a partner at Davis Polk Wardwell where she works on regulatory matters and transactions. Prior to her appointment as an SEC commissioner, Nazareth served as the SEC's director of the Division of Market Regulation.

Sarah Bloom Raskin is a Partner at Kaya Advisory, Ltd, a climate advisory firm. After serving as first a Governor of the Federal Reserve Board, and then as the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Raskin emerged as a leading voice in understanding climate change as it pertains to the economy and financial markets. She is the Colin W. Brown Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at the Duke Law School where she teaches Business Associations, Law and Financial Anxiety, and Climate Change and Financial Markets.

Curtis Ravenel is a senior advisor to the co-chairs and vice chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) and a founding member of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Ravenel founded the Sustainable Business Finance Group at Bloomberg LP and served as its global head. Under his leadership, Bloomberg integrated sustainability considerations into the firm's operations globally and developed a full range of sustainable finance products to evaluate sustainability-related risks and opportunities for finance professionals. He was appointed by the Obama administration to serve on the U.S. chapter of the G8 Advisory Board on Impact Investing in 2013, and received the Columbia Business School Exemplary Leadership Award in 2016.

Tom Rivett-Carnac OBE is a former political strategist for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and former president and CEO of CDP North America. Rivett-Carnac co-founded Global Optimism with Christiana Figueres in 2016. The organization builds transformative partnerships that tackle the climate crisis with the conviction, scale, and speed that science demands. He also leads Global Optimism's work as co-founder of the Climate Pledge, a partnership with Amazon that brings together more than 200 influential companies with the shared objective of reaching net zero by 2040.

Paul Simpson OBE is the co-founder and former CEO of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the global nonprofit that drives companies, cities and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Simpson is a prominent thought leader on climate change, with a focus on the actions governments, companies, and investors must take to deliver the Paris Agreement and keep the world at no more than 1.5°C of warming. He is a strategic advisor to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and was previously a high-level panel member for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Lord Turner chairs the Energy Transitions Commission, a global coalition of major power and industrial companies, investors, environmental NGOs, and experts working out achievable pathways to limit global warming to well below 2°C by 2040, while stimulating economic development and social progress. Previously, he was chair of the UK's Financial Services Authority and was the first chair of the UK Climate Change Committee, which advises the UK government on policies to reach zero CO2 emissions by 2050. He served as the vice chairman of Merrill Lynch Europe and director at McKinsey Company. He became a crossbench member of the UK House of Lords in 2006.

