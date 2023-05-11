GoforIsrael: Catalyst announces the closing of Catalyst IV Fund

Edouard Cukierman, Managing Partner at Catalyst Funds: "Catalyst will play a crucial role in supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators in Israel"

The new Fund was announced at the International Investments Conference, GoforIsrael, which hosted over 1000 participants, including hundreds of investors from Europe, the US, Mexico, Asia and Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Funds announced the closing of its fourth Fund - Catalyst IV, that will manage assets of $150 million. Catalyst Funds have a total of $450 million in managed assets. The new fund, which has already invested in 3 companies - Curalife, Addionics and Nexar - will invest in growth companies in various sectors including: Cybersecurity, Life Sciences, DeepTech, Mobility, Climatech, Foodtech and Renewable Energy.





The partners in Catalyst are Edouard Cukierman, Yair Shamir, Boaz Harel and Lisya Bahar-Manoah, Luc Muller.

"We are proud that 50 percent of our portfolio companies from our last Catalyst Fund went public in the US", said Edouard Cukierman, Managing Partner at Catalyst and Chairman of Cukierman Investment House. "The fund had five exits out of 8 investments, while four of them were IPOs and one was an M&A transaction", he added. Among the IPOs are Tufin, Taboola, and Arbe Robotics.

Catalyst IV was announced at GoforIsrael, the International Investments Conference, organized by Catalyst Fund and Cukierman Investment House, which marked this year its 30th anniversary. The Conference hosted over 1000 participants, including hundreds of investors from Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia.

"As we look to the future, we recognize that the challenges and opportunities before us are greater than ever before", said Cukierman. "We saw in our last 30 years of investment activities so many crises, and how the Start-Up Nation managed to overcome all obstacles. We believe that we are well-positioned to meet these challenges head-on. Catalyst will play a crucial role in supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators in Israel."

In addition to the new fund, Catalyst also announced the launch of Catalyst Investors' Club (CIC), a global technology startup in the Fintech market.

CIC is aninvestment platform that enables accredited investors to invest alongside VCs or lead investors.It aims to democratize access to unique investment opportunities, available only to the VC community, reduce risk and personalize the investment process by using AI to make informed decisions.

The platform provides a VOD interface designed to serve as a gateway for startups seeking exposure within the accredited investors community. The simple onboarding process allows companies to showcase their technology through engaging videos.

CIC works closely with Catalyst Investments as well as Cukierman & Co., the leading Israeli investment house, with more than 30 years of experience and proven success.

About Catalyst Funds:

Catalyst is a prominent multi-fund firm based in Israel with over 24 years of experience in investing in mature, disruptive technology companies that have an Israel nexus. Established in 1999, it is currently the only fund still operating with the same managing partners. Catalyst recently announced the closing of Catalyst IV. Catalyst III resulted in five exits out of eight investments, with four going public in America and one through M&A.

