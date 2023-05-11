Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

NEWTON, Kan., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended February 26, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssv8op68 at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com under "Investor Conference Calls" on the "Shareholders" page.



Park reported net sales of $13,530,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 26, 2023 compared to $12,502,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 27, 2022 and $13,867,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter ended November 27, 2022. Park's net sales for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2023 were $54,055,000 compared to $53,578,000 for the fiscal year ended February 27, 2022. Net earnings for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter were $4,706,000 compared to $1,956,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,230,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $10,731,000 for the 2023 fiscal year compared to $8,464,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

Net earnings before special items for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,976,000 compared to $2,018,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,383,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2023 were $8,154,000 compared to $8,723,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter was $2,625,000 compared to $3,083,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $3,321,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year was $11,459,000 compared to $13,089,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Company recognized a tax benefit of $2,791,000 in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reduction of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statute of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company's subsidiary in Singapore and the Company recorded $61,000 and $214,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively. During the prior year, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $62,000 in the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $259,000 in the 2022 fiscal year, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.11 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.10 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.12 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the 2023 fiscal year compared to $0.41 for the 2022 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.40 for the 2023 fiscal year compared to basic earnings per share before special items of $0.43 for the 2022 fiscal year and diluted earnings per share before special items of $0.42 for the 2022 fiscal year.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") financial measures, which include special items, such as reduction in uncertain tax positions, tax deductions becoming unavailable and restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company's operating performance, since the Company's on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com





Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts -unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022 November 27, 2022 February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022 Sales $ 13,530 $ 12,502 $ 13,867 $ 54,055 $ 53,578 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,976 $ 2,018 $ 2,383 $ 8,154 $ 8,723 Special Items, Net of Tax: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (61 ) - (153 ) (214 ) - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 2,791 - - 2,791 - Restructuring Charges - (62 ) - - (259 ) Net Earnings $ 4,706 $ 1,956 $ 2,230 $ 10,731 $ 8,464 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 $ 0.43 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.13 - - 0.13 - Restructuring Charges - - - - (0.02 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.52 $ 0.41 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.13 - - 0.13 - Restructuring Charges - - - - (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.52 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,471 20,458 20,471 20,465 20,422 Diluted 20,518 20,508 20,510 20,509 20,551 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):



February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 105,440 $ 110,361 Accounts Receivable, Net 9,989 8,339 Inventories 6,768 4,657 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,844 3,082 Total Current Assets 125,041 126,439 Fixed Assets, Net 24,251 24,333 Operating Right-of-use Assets 150 203 Other Assets 9,891 9,912 Total Assets $ 159,333 $ 160,887 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 4,545 $ 2,534 Accrued Liabilities 1,346 1,494 Dividend Payable 20,471 - Operating Lease Liability 53 53 Income Taxes Payable 2,171 2,211 Total Current Liabilities 28,586 6,292 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 129 174 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 10,938 12,621 Deferred Income Taxes 1,995 1,671 Other Liabilities 1,751 4,497 Total Liabilities 43,399 25,255 Shareholders' Equity 115,934 135,632 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 159,333 $ 160,887 Additional information Equity per Share $ 5.66 $ 6.63

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands - unaudited):



13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022 November 27, 2022 February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022 Net Sales $ 13,530 $ 12,502 $ 13,867 $ 54,055 $ 53,578 Cost of Sales 9,679 8,304 9,423 37,582 35,661 Gross Profit 3,851 4,198 4,444 16,473 17,917 % of net sales 28.5% 33.6% 32.0% 30.5% 33.4% Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,631 1,520 1,523 6,519 6,249 % of net sales 12.1% 12.2% 11.0% 12.1% 11.7% Restructuring Charges - 62 - - 259 % of net sales 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% Earnings from Operations 2,220 2,616 2,921 9,954 11,409 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 425 89 299 1,078 375 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,645 2,705 3,220 11,032 11,784 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (2,061 ) 749 990 301 3,320 Net Earnings $ 4,706 $ 1,956 $ 2,230 $ 10,731 $ 8,464 % of net sales 34.8% 15.6% 16.1% 19.9% 15.8%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands - unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended February 26, 2023 13 Weeks Ended February 27, 2022 13 Weeks Ended November 27, 2022 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Restructuring Charges - - - 62 (62 ) - - - - % of net sales 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Earnings from Operations 2,220 - 2,220 2,616 62 2,678 2,921 - 2,921 % of net sales 16.4% 16.4% 20.9% 21.4% 21.1% 21.1% Interest Income 425 - 425 89 - 89 299 - 299 % of net sales 3.1% 3.1% 0.7% 0.7% 2.2% 2.2% Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,645 - 2,645 2,705 62 2,767 3,220 - 3,220 % of net sales 19.5% 19.5% 21.6% 22.1% 23.2% 23.2% Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (2,061 ) 2,730 669 749 - 749 990 (153 ) 837 Effective Tax Rate -77.9 % 25.3% 27.7% 27.1% 30.7% 26.0% Net Earnings 4,706 (2,730 ) 1,976 1,956 62 2,018 2,230 153 2,383 % of net sales 34.8% 14.6% 15.6% 16.1% 16.1% 17.2% Net Earnings Before Special Items 1,976 2,018 2,383 Addback non-cash expenses: Income Tax Provision 669 749 837 Interest Income (425 ) (89 ) (299 ) Depreciation 310 331 305 Stock Option Expense 95 74 95 Adjusted EBITDA 2,625 3,083 3,321

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands - unaudited):

52 Weeks Ended February 26, 2023 52 Weeks Ended February 27, 2022 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Restructuring Charge - - - 259 (259 ) - % of net sales 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% Earnings from Operations 9,954 - 9,954 11,409 259 11,668 % of net sales 18.4% 18.4% 21.3% 21.8% Interest Income 1,078 - 1,078 375 - 375 % of net sales 2.0% 2.0% 0.7% 0.7% Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 11,032 - 11,032 11,784 259 12,043 % of net sales 20.4% 20.4% 22.0% 22.5% Income Tax Provision 301 2,577 2,878 3,320 - 3,320 Effective Tax Rate 2.7% 26.1% 28.2% 27.6% Net Earnings 10,731 (2,577 ) 8,154 8,464 259 8,723 % of net sales 19.9% 15.1% 15.8% 16.3% Net Earnings Before Special Items 8,154 8,723 Addback non-cash expenses: Income Tax Provision 2,878 3,320 Interest Income (1,078 ) (375 ) Depreciation 1,136 1,136 Stock Option Expense 369 285 Adjusted EBITDA 11,459 13,089

