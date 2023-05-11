Anzeige
Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

NEWTON, Kan., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended February 26, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssv8op68 at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com under "Investor Conference Calls" on the "Shareholders" page.

Park reported net sales of $13,530,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 26, 2023 compared to $12,502,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 27, 2022 and $13,867,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter ended November 27, 2022. Park's net sales for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2023 were $54,055,000 compared to $53,578,000 for the fiscal year ended February 27, 2022. Net earnings for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter were $4,706,000 compared to $1,956,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,230,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $10,731,000 for the 2023 fiscal year compared to $8,464,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

Net earnings before special items for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,976,000 compared to $2,018,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,383,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2023 were $8,154,000 compared to $8,723,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter was $2,625,000 compared to $3,083,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $3,321,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year was $11,459,000 compared to $13,089,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Company recognized a tax benefit of $2,791,000 in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reduction of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statute of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company's subsidiary in Singapore and the Company recorded $61,000 and $214,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively. During the prior year, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $62,000 in the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $259,000 in the 2022 fiscal year, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.11 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.10 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.12 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the 2023 fiscal year compared to $0.41 for the 2022 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.40 for the 2023 fiscal year compared to basic earnings per share before special items of $0.43 for the 2022 fiscal year and diluted earnings per share before special items of $0.42 for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13738134.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssv8op68 and on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com under "Investor Conference Calls" on the "Shareholders" page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13738134.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") financial measures, which include special items, such as reduction in uncertain tax positions, tax deductions becoming unavailable and restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company's operating performance, since the Company's on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts -unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended
February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022 November 27, 2022 February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022
Sales$13,530 $12,502 $13,867 $54,055 $53,578
Net Earnings before Special Items1$1,976 $2,018 $2,383 $8,154 $8,723
Special Items, Net of Tax:
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (61) - (153) (214) -
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 2,791 - - 2,791 -
Restructuring Charges - (62) - - (259)
Net Earnings$4,706 $1,956 $2,230 $10,731 $8,464
Basic Earnings per Share:
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.10 $0.10 $0.12 $0.40 $0.43
Special Items:
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - (0.01) (0.01) -
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.13 - - 0.13 -
Restructuring Charges - - - - (0.02)
Basic Earnings per Share$0.23 $0.10 $0.11 $0.52 $0.41
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.10 $0.10 $0.12 $0.40 $0.42
Special Items:
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - (0.01) (0.01) -
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.13 - - 0.13 -
Restructuring Charges - - - - (0.01)
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.23 $0.10 $0.11 $0.52 $0.41
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic 20,471 20,458 20,471 20,465 20,422
Diluted 20,518 20,508 20,510 20,509 20,551
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022
Assets(unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and Marketable Securities$105,440 $110,361
Accounts Receivable, Net 9,989 8,339
Inventories 6,768 4,657
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,844 3,082
Total Current Assets 125,041 126,439
Fixed Assets, Net 24,251 24,333
Operating Right-of-use Assets 150 203
Other Assets 9,891 9,912
Total Assets$159,333 $160,887
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable$4,545 $2,534
Accrued Liabilities 1,346 1,494
Dividend Payable 20,471 -
Operating Lease Liability 53 53
Income Taxes Payable 2,171 2,211
Total Current Liabilities 28,586 6,292
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 129 174
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 10,938 12,621
Deferred Income Taxes 1,995 1,671
Other Liabilities 1,751 4,497
Total Liabilities 43,399 25,255
Shareholders' Equity 115,934 135,632
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$159,333 $160,887
Additional information
Equity per Share$ 5.66 $ 6.63

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands - unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended
February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022 November 27, 2022 February 26, 2023 February 27, 2022
Net Sales$13,530 $12,502 $13,867 $54,055 $53,578
Cost of Sales 9,679 8,304 9,423 37,582 35,661
Gross Profit 3,851 4,198 4,444 16,473 17,917
% of net sales 28.5% 33.6% 32.0% 30.5% 33.4%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,631 1,520 1,523 6,519 6,249
% of net sales 12.1% 12.2% 11.0% 12.1% 11.7%
Restructuring Charges - 62 - - 259
% of net sales 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.5%
Earnings from Operations 2,220 2,616 2,921 9,954 11,409
Interest and Other Income:
Interest Income 425 89 299 1,078 375
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,645 2,705 3,220 11,032 11,784
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (2,061) 749 990 301 3,320
Net Earnings$4,706 $1,956 $2,230 $10,731 $8,464
% of net sales 34.8% 15.6% 16.1% 19.9% 15.8%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands - unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended February 26, 2023 13 Weeks Ended February 27, 2022 13 Weeks Ended November 27, 2022
GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items
Restructuring Charges- - - 62 (62) - - - -
% of net sales0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
Earnings from Operations2,220 - 2,220 2,616 62 2,678 2,921 - 2,921
% of net sales16.4% 16.4% 20.9% 21.4% 21.1% 21.1%
Interest Income425 - 425 89 - 89 299 - 299
% of net sales3.1% 3.1% 0.7% 0.7% 2.2% 2.2%
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes2,645 - 2,645 2,705 62 2,767 3,220 - 3,220
% of net sales19.5% 19.5% 21.6% 22.1% 23.2% 23.2%
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision(2,061) 2,730 669 749 - 749 990 (153) 837
Effective Tax Rate-77.9% 25.3% 27.7% 27.1% 30.7% 26.0%
Net Earnings4,706 (2,730) 1,976 1,956 62 2,018 2,230 153 2,383
% of net sales34.8% 14.6% 15.6% 16.1% 16.1% 17.2%
Net Earnings Before Special Items 1,976 2,018 2,383
Addback non-cash expenses:
Income Tax Provision 669 749 837
Interest Income (425) (89) (299)
Depreciation 310 331 305
Stock Option Expense 95 74 95
Adjusted EBITDA 2,625 3,083 3,321

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands - unaudited):

52 Weeks Ended February 26, 2023 52 Weeks Ended February 27, 2022
GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items
Restructuring Charge- - - 259 (259) -
% of net sales0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 0.0%
Earnings from Operations9,954 - 9,954 11,409 259 11,668
% of net sales18.4% 18.4% 21.3% 21.8%
Interest Income1,078 - 1,078 375 - 375
% of net sales2.0% 2.0% 0.7% 0.7%
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes11,032 - 11,032 11,784 259 12,043
% of net sales20.4% 20.4% 22.0% 22.5%
Income Tax Provision301 2,577 2,878 3,320 - 3,320
Effective Tax Rate2.7% 26.1% 28.2% 27.6%
Net Earnings10,731 (2,577) 8,154 8,464 259 8,723
% of net sales19.9% 15.1% 15.8% 16.3%
Net Earnings Before Special Items 8,154 8,723
Addback non-cash expenses:
Income Tax Provision 2,878 3,320
Interest Income (1,078) (375)
Depreciation 1,136 1,136
Stock Option Expense 369 285
Adjusted EBITDA 11,459 13,089

Contact:
Donna D'Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500


