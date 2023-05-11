Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Achieves Revenue of $2.6 Million and Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2023

ROSELAND, N.J., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, "We achieved solid revenues of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. Most notably, domestic dental sales increased 47%, due in part to the early success of our new online store for selling and shipping the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) and handpieces directly to dental offices and dental groups within the U.S. This strategy has provided us a closer and more direct relationship with our customers, which, in turn, resulted in an increase in gross profit for the first quarter of 2023. Despite our focus on the domestic market this quarter, we expect our strategy to enter new international markets and deepen our penetration within existing international markets will support our growth over the coming quarters."

"We continue to advance our commercial efforts around the CompuFlo® Epidural System, as we target hospitals, healthcare systems and pain management clinics. Moreover, the recent FDA clearance of our instrument for use in the thoracic region of the spine, including the cervical thoracic junction, is also helping drive interest in our technology given the added complexity and risks associated with these procedures. Most recently, we commenced sales of CompuFlo® Epidural disposables into the Regenerative Sports and Spine Center in Tualatin, Oregon. I am pleased to report that these procedures, along with others we commenced earlier this year, mark the first in a series of epidural steroid injections using the CompuFlo Epidural System by physicians under the new American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) guidelines for AI assisted analgesic epidural needle placement in patients. We believe that the efforts we are taking to educate leading anesthesiologists and pain specialists will ultimately lead to increased adoption given the proven safety and economic benefits of our technology."

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, revenues were approximately $2.6 million and $2.7 million, respectively. The decrease in revenue was driven by lower revenue from China of $360,000 and a decrease in international sales of $186,000, partially offset by an increase in domestic dental revenue of $443,400. Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $1.9 million or 73% of revenue versus $1.7 million or 62% of revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was due to higher margin sales with the launch of the new online store. Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was approximately $(1.3) million versus approximately $(1.9) million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, due in part to higher margins in dental sales and a reduction in research and development cost. Net loss was approximately $(1.3) million, or $(0.02) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, versus net loss of $(1.9) million, or $(0.03) per share, for the comparable period in 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term securities of approximately $6.7 million and working capital of approximately $8.9 million.

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,277,953

$ 8,715,279 Short-term investments 4,430,384 - Accounts receivable, net 912,399 693,717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 767,430 443,872 Inventories, net 2,038,298 1,792,335 Advances on contracts 1,154,826 1,325,301 Total current assets 11,581,290 12,970,504 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 15,333 18,146 Intangibles, net 214,742 227,956 Right of use assets finance lease 15,483 17,645 Right of use assets finance lease 422,355 443,685 Other assets 24,150 24,150 Total assets $ 12,273,353 $ 13,702,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 823,907 $ 1,102,729 Accounts payable, related party 451,572 803,492 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,032,533 1,124,839 Accrued expenses, related party 240,830 167,549 Current portion of finance leases liabilities 9,582 9,365 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 94,532 91,701 Total current liabilities 2,652,955 3,299,675 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 8,219 10,698 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 360,304 385,279 Total liabilities $ 3,021,478 $ 3,695,652 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 69,741,657 shares issued and 69,965,192 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023; 69,306,497 shares issued and 69,273,164 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 69,774 69,306 Additional paid in capital 128,042,629 127,478,325 Accumulated deficit (117,718,071 ) (116,410,405 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders' equity 9,482,816 10,225,710 Noncontrolling interest (230,941 ) (219,276 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,251,875 10,006,434 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,273,353 $ 13,702,086





MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)