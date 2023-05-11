GreenLight Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

BOSTON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenLight Biosciences, PBC (Nasdaq: GRNA), a biotechnology company dedicated to making RNA products affordable and accessible for human health and agriculture, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



"GreenLight is sharply focused on its mission, leveraging scientific expertise, global partnerships, and the power of our platform to progress innovative RNA-based products for plant health and human health," said Andrey Zarur, CEO of GreenLight. "Following regulatory submission of our Varroa mite honeybee solution in the first quarter, we now have two products under EPA review. Pending regulatory approval anticipated this year, we are actively preparing for commercial activities to launch of Calantha, our product to help farmers fight the Colorado potato beetle."

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:

In March 2023, GreenLight received a non-binding indication of interest from Fall Line Endurance Fund, L.P. ("Fall Line") to acquire all outstanding capital stock of the company. The terms of any potential agreement between the parties would be contingent on a number of conditions, including completion of due diligence review and negotiation of definitive transaction documents and no assurance can be given that a definitive transaction with respect to Fall Line's indication of interest or any other potential transaction will eventually be consummated.

In April 2023, GreenLight released its inaugural Sustainability Report containing the company's sustainability updates and roadmap. Full details of the report can be accessed here.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $32.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $68.1 million as of December 31, 2022; this decrease was primarily due to cash used to fund operations of approximately $31.1 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $32.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $68.1 million as of December 31, 2022; this decrease was primarily due to cash used to fund operations of approximately $31.1 million. Collaboration Revenue : Collaboration revenue was $3.8 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to no collaboration revenue during the first quarter of 2022. This revenue was primarily related to our agreement with Serum institute of India Private Limited, which was signed in March 2022.

Collaboration revenue was $3.8 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to no collaboration revenue during the first quarter of 2022. This revenue was primarily related to our agreement with Serum institute of India Private Limited, which was signed in March 2022. R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses decreased by $4.1 million to $23.2 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $27.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily related to closely managed program costs related to research and development materials and manufacturing costs as well as reduced headcount supporting research and development activities resulting in decreased personnel costs.

Research and development expenses decreased by $4.1 million to $23.2 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $27.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily related to closely managed program costs related to research and development materials and manufacturing costs as well as reduced headcount supporting research and development activities resulting in decreased personnel costs. G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $8.9 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million during the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily related to reduced professional fees and lower personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $8.9 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million during the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily related to reduced professional fees and lower personnel costs. Net Loss : The Company's net loss was $28.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $38.2 million during the first quarter of 2022.



Financial Guidance:

The Company expects its cash and equivalents of $32.4 million as of March 31, 2023, will be sufficient to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditures, into the second quarter of 2023. The Company continues to evaluate a range of opportunities to extend cash runway, including management of program spending, platform licensing collaborations, and potential financing activities.

About GreenLight:

GreenLight Biosciences aims to address some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. Our RNA platform allows us to research, design, and manufacture for human, animal, and plant health. In human health, this includes messenger RNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company's platform is protected by numerous patents. GreenLight's human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review. GreenLight is a public benefit corporation that trades under the ticker GRNA on Nasdaq. For more information, visit www.greenlightbiosciences.com.

GREENLIGHT BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, PBC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2023 2022 REVENUE: License and collaboration revenue $ 3,820 $ - Grant revenue - 257 Total revenue 3,820 257 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 23,168 27,281 General and administrative 8,944 9,755 Total operating expenses 32,112 37,036 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (28,292 ) (36,779 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest and other income (expense), net 603 4 Interest expense (1,007 ) (1,073 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 227 (359 ) Total other income (expense), net (177 ) (1,428 ) Net loss $ (28,469 ) $ (38,207 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 151,614,008 113,558,404

GREENLIGHT BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, PBC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) MARCH 31,

2023 DECEMBER 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,350 $ 68,097 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,347 3,214 Total Current Assets 37,697 71,311 Restricted cash 1,411 1,321 Property and equipment, net 40,441 41,365 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,740 32,766 Other assets 1,400 1,835 TOTAL ASSETS $ 113,689 $ 148,598 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,073 $ 839 Accrued expenses 11,478 13,544 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,083 3,358 Long-term debt, current portion 13,782 13,229 Deferred revenue 47 3,866 Other current liabilities 724 724 Total Current Liabilities 31,187 35,560 Warrant liabilities 15 242 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,702 49,569 Long-term debt, net of current portion 10,858 14,326 Other liabilities 991 839 TOTAL LIABILITIES 91,753 100,536 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 17) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 151,681,314 and 151,587,165 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 15 15 Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issues and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 471,028 468,685 Accumulated deficit (449,107 ) (420,638 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 21,936 48,062 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 113,689 $ 148,598

