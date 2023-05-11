GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: Gravity Reports First Quarter of 2023 Results and Business Update

Seoul, Korea, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea - May 11, 2023 - GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 164,947 million (US$ 126,513 thousand), representing an 6.3% decrease from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("QoQ") and an 86.2% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("YoY").

Operating profit was KRW 43,318 million (US$ 33,225 thousand), representing a 11.1% increase QoQ and a 94.1% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 46,226 million (US$ 35,456 thousand), representing a 20.4% increase QoQ and a 99.1% increase YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 36,466 million (US$ 27,969 thousand), representing a 9.9% increase QoQ and a 121.9% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were KRW 22,696 million (US$ 17,408 thousand), representing a 4.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 23,711 million and a 5.8% increase YoY from KRW 21,447 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan and Thailand. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Korea.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 138,994 million (US$ 106,607 thousand) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 6.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 148,046 million and a 119.8% increase YoY from KRW 63,241 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea which was launched on January 5, 2023. The increase YoY was due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in the United States and Canada, and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia.

Other revenues were KRW 3,257 million (US$ 2,498 thousand) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 25.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,358 million and a 16.9% decrease YoY from KRW 3,919 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 105,485 million (US$ 80,906 thousand) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 5.6% decrease QoQ from KRW 111,707 million and a 133.1% increase YoY from KRW 45,254 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 16,144 million (US$ 12,382 thousand) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 36.4% decrease QoQ from KRW 25,402 million and a 23.3% decrease YoY from KRW 21,037 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin in the United States and Canada and Ragnarok Monster's Arena in Korea and Southeast Asia and salaries. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnarok Origin in the United States and Canada, and Ragnarok Online in Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 46,226 million (US$ 35,456 thousand) for the first quarter of 2023 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 38,378 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 23,220 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 36,466 million (US$ 27,969 thousand) for the first quarter of 2023 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 33,190 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 16,431 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 374,229 million (US$ 287,030 thousand) as of March 31, 2023.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,303.80 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Origin, an MMORPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin was launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. The game is being prepared to be launched in global in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was launched in Korea on January 5, 2023.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love aims to be launched in Vietnam in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ragnarok Poring Merge NFT, a blockchain mobile game

Ragnarok Poring Merge NFT was designed as a blockchain game based on P2E systems. The game is prepared to be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile and PC game, is scheduled to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in May 2023.

Ragnarok V: Returns, an MMORPG mobile and PC game, will cease the service in Oceania on May 25, 2023 for service renewal. It is preparing to provide a renewal version of mobile, PC and Steam services. The game has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., Gravity's subsidiary in Korea.

Ragnarok Landverse was designed as a blockchain game based on P2E systems. Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG PC game, is aiming to be launched in the second half of 2023.

Other IP-based games

WITH: Whale In The High, a Healing Idle mobile game, is scheduled to be released in global in the second quarter of 2023. The game is developed by SKYWALK, a mobile game developer, and will be published by Gravity. Gravity entered into a publishing agreement with SKYWALK on December 1, 2022.

Expansion of Game Service

Gravity NeoCyon, Inc. and ME2ON co-developed a blockchain RPG game called, X Heroes: NFT War. X Heroes: NFT War is published by ME2ON, and the game was released in global (except for Korea and China) on April 25, 2023. Gravity NeoCyon, Inc. Gravity's subsidiary in Korea, entered into a business agreement with a mobile social casino game company, ME2ON on October 14, 2022.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2023 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-23 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 169,877 130,294 177,924 136,466 Short-term financial instruments 167,000 128,087 196,305 150,564 Accounts receivable, net 77,257 59,255 68,981 52,908 Other receivables, net 140 107 624 479 Prepaid expenses 3,332 2,556 3,014 2,312 Other current financial assets 3,370 2,585 3,744 2,872 Other current assets 791 607 573 439 Total current assets 421,767 323,491 451,165 346,040 Property and equipment, net 8,140 6,243 7,464 5,725 Intangible assets, net 3,869 2,967 3,818 2,928 Deferred tax assets 5,660 4,341 5,226 4,008 Other non-current financial assets 2,176 1,669 2,708 2,077 Other non-current assets 2,482 1,904 3,918 3,005 Total assets 444,094 340,615 474,299 363,783 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 73,549 56,411 60,515 46,414 Deferred revenue 18,543 14,222 17,261 13,239 Withholdings 3,201 2,455 3,541 2,716 Accrued expense 2,041 1,565 1,877 1,440 Income tax payable 5,469 4,195 10,976 8,418 Other current liabilities 2,907 2,230 2,833 2,173 Total current liabilities 105,710 81,078 97,003 74,400 Long-term account payables 374 287 376 288 Long-term deferred revenue 30 23 381 292 Other non-current liabilities 4,968 3,810 3,409 2,615 Deferred tax liabilities 2,832 2,172 2,833 2,173 Total liabilities 113,914 87,370 104,002 79,768 Share capital 3,474 2,665 3,474 2,665 Capital surplus 27,098 20,784 27,098 20,784 Other components of equity 2,475 1,898 6,121 4,695 Retained earnings 296,480 227,397 332,946 255,366 Equity attributable to owners

of the Parent Company 329,527 252,744 369,639 283,510 Non-controlling interest 653 501 658 505 Total equity 330,180 253,245 370,297 284,015 Total liabilities and equity 444,094 340,615 474,299 363,783

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,303.80 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-23 (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 23,711 18,186 21,447 16,450 22,696 17,408 Mobile games 148,046 113,550 63,241 48,505 138,994 106,607 Other revenue 4,358 3,342 3,919 3,006 3,257 2,498 Total net revenue 176,115 135,078 88,607 67,961 164,947 126,513 Cost of revenue 111,707 85,678 45,254 34,709 105,485 80,906 Gross profit 64,408 49,400 43,353 33,252 59,462 45,607 Operating expenses: Selling, general and

administrative expenses 21,141 16,215 17,642 13,531 13,271 10,179 Research and development 3,864 2,964 3,232 2,479 2,922 2,241 Others, net 397 304 163 125 (49) (38) Total operating expenses 25,402 19,483 21,037 16,135 16,144 12,382 Operating profit 39,006 29,917 22,316 17,117 43,318 33,225 Finance income(costs): Finance income 4,902 3,760 1,608 1,233 5,461 4,189 Finance costs (5,530) (4,241) ) (704) (540) (2,553) (1,958) Profit before income tax 38,378 29,436 23,220 17,810 46,226 35,456 Income tax expense 5,161 3,959 6,889 5,284 9,799 7,517 Profit for the year 33,217 25,477 16,331 12,526 36,427 27,939 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest 27 21 (100) (77) (39) (30) Owners of Parent company 33,190 25,456 16,431 12,603 36,466 27,969 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 4,776 3.66 2,365 1.81 5,248 4.03 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS(1) - Basic and diluted 4,776 3.66 2,365 1.81 5,248 4.03

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,303.80 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.