St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), is pleased to announce its Q1 2023 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months

Mar 31, 2023 Three months

Mar 31, 2022 Revenue $ 10,008,332 $ 7,629,418 Gross margin $ 5,099,298 51% $ 3,521,822 46% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 4,392,685 44% $ 3,029,861 40% Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,801,335 $ 1,678,048 Income per share - Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Income per share - Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.03

(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".

The strength of 2022 has carried into the first quarter of 2023. Higher capital spending in the energy industry combined with increased customer activity levels in has resulted in improved results. The supply and services agreements signed in the previous year with three of the Company's tier one clients along with an increasing customer base, continued to contribute to the improved operating results. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $10,008,332 compared to $7,629,418 in the prior period, an increase of $2,378,914 or 31%. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $5,099,298 compared to $3,521,785 in the prior period, an increase of $1,577,476 or 45%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $4,392,685 compared to $3,029,861 in the prior period, an increase of $1,362,824 or 45%. Increases in revenue, gross margin and EBITDA for the quarter are reflective of increases customer activity in 2023 while maintaining the operating efficiencies of the Company.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the company generated cash flow from operations of $4,965,708 compared to $2,679,056 in the prior period. This change is consistent with the higher activity levels during the quarter. The Company continues to utilize a combination of cash flow and debt to right-size and modernize its equipment fleet to meet customer demands. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company purchased $2,616,545 of capital assets, primarily for natural gas power generation, upgrading the energy efficiency of existing equipment and meeting specific requests from customers. The Company continues to see its customers switching to natural gas as a cleaner and more efficient alternative to diesel, increasing the demand for natural gas generators and micro-grid packages.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased and cancelled 694,000 shares at a cost of $266,215, or $0.38 per share. These shares had a carrying value of $1.32 per share for a total of $912,746 which has been removed from the share capital account. Since the initiation of the share buyback program, the Company has purchased and cancelled 10,751,500 shares at a cost of $2,657,775 or $0.25 per share. These shares have a carrying value of $1.41 per share for a total of $15,201,897 which has been removed from the share capital account over the entire share buyback program. Enterprise has renewed its normal course issuer bid through to August 29, 2023. The Company believes its stock remains undervalued as the Company's book value is $0.75 per share. In addition, the Company has available tax losses of $0.16 per share and is in the process of developing a consolidated tax plan to utilize those losses. Management will continue to be aggressive in acquiring its shares.

In April of 2022, Enterprise Group officially launched a new wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects, Inc. EPP is the leading provider of low emission, mobile power systems and associated surface infrastructure to the Energy, Resource, and Industrial sectors. The Company's innovative methods are delivering to its client's low emission natural gas-powered systems and micro-grid technology, allowing clients to eliminate diesel entirely. A significant portion of Enterprise's capital expenditures for 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023 was for additional natural gas-powered systems, including turbine generators. EPP can now provide mobile micro-grid technology in the 1-megawatt range which has allowed EPP to expand its services into water pumping and drilling support, further eliminating the use of diesel power. Also, EPP's systems are equipped to deliver real-time emission metrics providing its clients the assurances necessary for them to accomplish their ESG reporting and objectives.

On January 23, 2023, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol ETOLF. In addition to the listing, Enterprise's shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company for trading in the United States. This listing will help to increase Enterprise's visibility and accessibility to a growing audience of U.S. investors.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

780-418-4400

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Company's intention to purchase Shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, the number of Shares to be purchased, the timing of such purchases and the impact of such purchases on the value of the remaining Shares. Actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

