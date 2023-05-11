JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships, today reported results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter, ended April 2, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Total consolidated revenues decreased 11.1% to $417.6 million, compared with total consolidated revenues of $469.6 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin for the quarter increased 80 basis points to 33.6%, compared with 32.8% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses increased $44.7 million from the prior year period, including a $64.6 million non-cash goodwill and intangible assets impairment charge. Excluding the impact of this charge, operating expenses declined $19.8 million or 11.0%, as compared with the prior year period.

Net loss for the quarter was $71.0 million, or $1.10 per share, which includes an after-tax non-cash goodwill and intangible assets impairment charge of $53.1 million or $0.82 per share. Adjusted Net Loss 1 was $17.8 million, or $0.27 per share.

was $17.8 million, or $0.27 per share. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was a loss of $5.5 million, as compared with an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $12.0 million in the prior year period.

Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., said "Our third quarter results reflect a continuation of the trends that we have experienced throughout this fiscal year. In this challenging consumer environment, we are executing on our strategy to invest in and develop stronger customer relationships, while continuing to identify operating efficiencies to reduce expenses. As a result of our expense optimization efforts, combined with improving gross margin, we exceeded our Adjusted EBITDA1 expectations for the quarter and are raising our full year Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance."

McCann added, "We will continue to optimize operating expenses in this environment, while simultaneously investing in the long-term growth of our business, as evidenced by the recent acquisitions of Things Remembered® and SmartGift®. We believe these efforts position us well once the broader consumer environment improves and reinforce our company as a premier gifting destination that helps our customers connect with the important people in their lives."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total consolidated revenues decreased 11.1% to $417.6 million, as compared with total consolidated revenues of $469.6 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 33.6%, increasing 80 basis points from the prior year period led by the Consumer Floral and Gifts and BloomNet® segments. Operating expenses, excluding the impairment charge noted above, stock-based compensation, appreciation-or-depreciation of investments in the Company's non-qualified compensation plan, and the costs associated with a legal settlement in the prior year period, were 38.1% of total sales, or flat with the prior year period, as lower advertising and labor costs were offset by higher depreciation and amortization due to our capital investments in technology and automation.

As a result, the Company generated a net loss of $71.0 million, or ($1.10) per share, and an Adjusted Net Loss1 of $17.8 million, or ($0.27) per share, compared with a net loss of $23.4 million, or ($0.36) per share, and an Adjusted Net Loss1 of $21.0 million, or ($0.32) per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was a loss of $5.5 million, as compared with an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $12.0 million in the prior year period.

Segment Results

The Company provides selected financial results for its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, Consumer Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet segments in the tables attached to this release and as follows:

Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets: Revenues for the quarter decreased 11.7% to $147.9 million, compared with $167.4 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 24.6%, compared with 25.3% in the prior year period, declining on continued higher commodity costs, increased promotional activity and overhead cost deleveraging. Segment contribution margin 1 without the impairment charge was a loss of $13.9 million, compared with an adjusted loss 1 of $14.2 million a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter decreased 11.7% to $147.9 million, compared with $167.4 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 24.6%, compared with 25.3% in the prior year period, declining on continued higher commodity costs, increased promotional activity and overhead cost deleveraging. Segment contribution margin without the impairment charge was a loss of $13.9 million, compared with an adjusted loss of $14.2 million a year ago. Consumer Floral and Gifts: Revenues decreased 11.8% to $233.0 million, compared with $264.2 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased to 37.9%, compared with 36.7% in the prior year period, on strategic pricing initiatives and lower cost of merchandise in part due to lower ocean freight costs. Segment contribution margin 1 was $26.1 million, compared with $20.5 million the prior year.

Revenues decreased 11.8% to $233.0 million, compared with $264.2 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased to 37.9%, compared with 36.7% in the prior year period, on strategic pricing initiatives and lower cost of merchandise in part due to lower ocean freight costs. Segment contribution margin was $26.1 million, compared with $20.5 million the prior year. BloomNet: Revenues for the quarter decreased 3.8% to $37.0 million, compared with $38.4 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased to 42.5%, compared with 38.7% in the prior year on strategic pricing initiatives and lower ocean freight costs. Segment contribution margin1 was $11.0 million, compared with $9.8 million in the prior year period.

Company Guidance

Based on its third quarter performance and outlook for the balance of the year, the Company is updating its Fiscal 2023 guidance. This outlook includes a continuation of the challenging consumer environment, which is expected to be mitigated by the Company's expense management efforts.

The Company expects:

total revenues to decline approximately 8% as compared with the prior year;

adjusted EBITDA 1 to be in a range of $85 million to $90 million; and

to be in a range of $85 million to $90 million; and Free Cash Flow1 to exceed $75 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the above details and attached financial results today, Thursday, May 11, at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The conference call will be webcast from the Investors section of the Company's website at www.1800flowersinc.com. A recording of the call will be posted on the Investors section of the Company's website within two hours of the call's completion. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 2:00 p.m. (ET) today through May 18, 2023, at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088; enter conference ID #: 4785326.

Definitions of non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We sometimes use financial measures derived from consolidated financial information, but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain of these are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this document are either labeled as "non-GAAP" or designated as such with a "1". See below for definitions and the reasons why we use these non-GAAP financial measures. Where applicable, see the Selected Financial Information below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable efforts at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, tax items, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The lack of such reconciling information should be considered when assessing the impact of such disclosures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of stock-based compensation, Non-Qualified Plan Investment appreciation/depreciation, and for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information for details on how EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were calculated for each period presented. The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it considers such information meaningful supplemental measures of its performance and believes such information is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as factors to determine the total amount of incentive compensation available to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. The Company's credit agreement uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to determine its interest rate and to measure compliance with certain covenants. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by the Company to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (a) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; (b) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debts; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should only be used on a supplemental basis combined with GAAP results when evaluating the Company's performance.

Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin

We define Segment Contribution Margin as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, before the allocation of corporate overhead expenses. Adjusted Contribution Margin is defined as Contribution Margin adjusted for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information for details on how Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin were calculated for each period presented. When viewed together with our GAAP results, we believe Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin provide management and users of the financial statements meaningful information about the performance of our business segments. Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The material limitation associated with the use of Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin is that they are an incomplete measure of profitability as they do not include all operating expenses or non-operating income and expenses. Management compensates for this limitation when using these measures by looking at other GAAP measures, such as Operating Income and Net Income.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share as Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share adjusted for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information below for details on how Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share were calculated for each period presented. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share are meaningful measures because they increase the comparability of period-to-period results. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common share, as indicators of operating performance and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Free Cash Flow:

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company considers Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of fixed assets, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in the Company's business, make strategic acquisitions, strengthen the balance sheet, and repurchase stock or retire debt. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Since Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A limitation of the utility of Free Cash Flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the Company's cash balance for the period.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Things Remembered®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice's Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital livestreaming and on demand floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies, and was named to the Fortune 1000 list in 2022. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve its guidance for the full Fiscal year; the Company's ability to leverage its operating platform and reduce its operating expense ratio; its ability to sell through existing inventories; its ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and assets; its ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; its ability to cost effectively acquire and retain customers; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; its ability to compete against existing and new competitors; its ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; its ability to reduce promotional activities and achieve more efficient marketing programs; and general consumer sentiment and industry and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, made in this release or in any of its SEC filings. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, refer to the Company's SEC filings, including the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Note: The following tables are an integral part of this press release without which the information presented in this press release should be considered incomplete.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) April 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,598 $ 31,465 Trade receivables, net 36,792 23,812 Inventories 191,894 247,563 Prepaid and other 39,183 45,398 Total current assets 319,467 348,238 Property, plant and equipment, net 231,476 236,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets 128,746 129,390 Goodwill 153,376 213,287 Other intangibles, net 141,002 145,568 Other assets 24,720 21,927 Total assets $ 998,787 $ 1,094,891 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,825 $ 57,386 Accrued expenses 147,750 175,392 Current maturities of long-term debt 20,000 20,000 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 15,517 12,919 Total current liabilities 205,092 265,697 Long-term debt, net 128,112 142,497 Long-term operating lease liabilities 121,568 123,662 Deferred tax liabilities, net 31,352 35,742 Other liabilities 20,665 17,884 Total liabilities 506,789 585,482 Total stockholders' equity 491,998 509,409 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 998,787 $ 1,094,891

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Net revenues: E-Commerce $ 357,801 $ 409,777 $ 1,387,133 $ 1,500,670 Other 59,765 59,799 231,914 221,323 Total net revenues 417,566 469,576 1,619,047 1,721,993 Cost of revenues 277,126 315,485 1,009,383 1,063,938 Gross profit 140,440 154,091 609,664 658,055 Operating expenses: Marketing and sales 106,472 130,645 390,077 432,795 Technology and development 14,837 14,456 44,529 41,369 General and administrative 25,922 22,553 81,075 78,491 Depreciation and amortization 13,267 12,693 40,276 36,251 Goodwill and intangible impairment 64,586 - 64,586 - Total operating expenses 225,084 180,347 620,543 588,906 Operating income (loss) (84,644 ) (26,256 ) (10,879 ) 69,149 Interest expense, net 1,712 1,226 8,676 4,477 Other expense (income), net 1,404 4,007 2,474 954 Income (loss) before income taxes (87,760 ) (31,489 ) (22,029 ) 63,718 Income tax expense (benefit) (16,767 ) (8,080 ) 126 11,858 Net income (loss) $ (70,993 ) $ (23,409 ) $ (22,155 ) $ 51,860 Basic net income (loss) per common share $ (1.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.80 Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (1.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.79 Weighted average shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per common share: Basic 64,767 65,028 64,660 65,086 Diluted 64,767 65,028 64,660 65,849

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (22,155 ) $ 51,860 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 64,586 Depreciation and amortization 40,276 36,251 Amortization of deferred financing costs 998 943 Deferred income taxes (4,390 ) (1,678 ) Bad debt expense 2,997 (873 ) Stock-based compensation 5,941 6,803 Other non-cash items (245 ) 1,352 Changes in operating items: Trade receivables (15,977 ) (18,570 ) Inventories 57,031 (51,928 ) Prepaid and other 2,706 7,174 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (59,806 ) 6,847 Other assets and liabilities 1,102 547 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,064 38,728 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,000 ) (22,105 ) Capital expenditures, net of non-cash expenditures (31,351 ) (47,945 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,351 ) (70,050 ) Financing activities: Acquisition of treasury stock (1,197 ) (34,788 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options - 846 Proceeds from bank borrowings 195,900 125,000 Repayment of notes payable and bank borrowings (210,900 ) (140,000 ) Debt issuance cost (383 ) (284 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,580 ) (49,226 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 20,133 (80,548 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 31,465 173,573 End of period $ 51,598 $ 93,025

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information - Category Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 2, 2023 Goodwill and Intangible Impairment Things Remembered Transaction Costs As Adjusted (non-GAAP) April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Vital Choice and Alice's Table Transaction Costs Litigation Settlement As Adjusted (non-GAAP) March 27, 2022 % Change Net revenues: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 233,019 $ - $ - $ 233,019 $ 264,243 $ - $ - $ 264,243 -11.8 % BloomNet 36,968 36,968 38,448 38,448 -3.8 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 147,863 147,863 167,402 167,402 -11.7 % Corporate 36 36 43 43 -16.3 % Intercompany eliminations (320 ) (320 ) (560 ) (560 ) 42.9 % Total net revenues $ 417,566 $ - $ - $ 417,566 $ 469,576 $ - $ - $ 469,576 -11.1 % Gross profit: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 88,317 $ 88,317 $ 96,875 $ 96,875 -8.8 % 37.9 % 37.9 % 36.7 % 36.7 % BloomNet 15,720 15,720 14,895 14,895 5.5 % 42.5 % 42.5 % 38.7 % 38.7 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 36,371 36,371 42,343 42,343 -14.1 % 24.6 % 24.6 % 25.3 % 25.3 % Corporate 32 32 (22 ) (22 ) 245.5 % 88.9 % 88.9 % -51.2 % -51.2 % Total gross profit $ 140,440 $ - $ - $ 140,440 $ 154,091 $ - $ - $ 154,091 -8.9 % 33.6 % - - 33.6 % 32.8 % - - 32.8 % EBITDA (non-GAAP): Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a): Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 26,136 $ - $ 26,136 $ 20,523 $ - $ - $ 20,523 27.3 % BloomNet 10,982 10,982 9,783 9,783 12.3 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets (78,480 ) 64,586 (13,894 ) (17,134 ) 2,900 (14,234 ) 2.4 % Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal (41,362 ) 64,586 - 23,224 13,172 - 2,900 16,072 44.5 % Corporate (b) (30,015 ) 201 (29,814 ) (26,735 ) 25 (26,710 ) -11.6 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) (71,377 ) 64,586 201 (6,590 ) (13,563 ) 25 2,900 (10,638 ) 38.1 % Add: Stock-based compensation 2,487 2,487 1,507 1,507 65.0 % Add: Compensation charge related to NQ Plan Investment (Depreciation) Appreciation (1,446 ) (1,446 ) (2,881 ) (2,881 ) 49.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (70,336 ) $ 64,586 $ 201 $ (5,549 ) $ (14,937 ) $ 25 $ 2,900 $ (12,012 ) 53.8 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information - Category Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023 Goodwill and Intangible Impairment Things Remembered Transaction Costs As Adjusted (non-GAAP) April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Vital Choice and Alice's Table Transaction Costs Litigation Settlement As Adjusted (non-GAAP) March 27, 2022 % Change Net revenues: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 672,248 $ - $ - $ 672,248 $ 760,555 $ - $ - $ 760,555 -11.6 % BloomNet 103,187 103,187 107,212 107,212 -3.8 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 844,522 844,522 855,830 855,830 -1.3 % Corporate 152 152 157 157 -3.2 % Intercompany eliminations (1,062 ) (1,062 ) (1,761 ) (1,761 ) 39.7 % Total net revenues $ 1,619,047 $ - $ - $ 1,619,047 $ 1,721,993 $ - $ - $ 1,721,993 -6.0 % Gross profit: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 262,510 $ - $ - $ 262,510 $ 302,903 $ - $ - $ 302,903 -13.3 % 39.0 % 39.0 % 39.8 % 39.8 % BloomNet 44,086 44,086 46,325 46,325 -4.8 % 42.7 % 42.7 % 43.2 % 43.2 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 302,902 302,902 308,745 308,745 -1.9 % 35.9 % 35.9 % 36.1 % 36.1 % Corporate 166 166 82 82 102.4 % 109.2 % 109.2 % 52.2 % 52.2 % Total gross profit $ 609,664 $ - $ - $ 609,664 $ 658,055 $ - $ - $ 658,055 -7.4 % 37.7 % - - 37.7 % 38.2 % - - 38.2 % EBITDA (non-GAAP): Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a): Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 64,832 $ - $ - $ 64,832 $ 77,869 $ - $ - $ 77,869 -16.7 % BloomNet 29,847 29,847 32,530 32,530 -8.2 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 26,313 64,586 90,899 85,695 2,900 88,595 2.6 % Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal 120,992 64,586 - 185,578 196,094 - 2,900 198,994 -6.7 % Corporate (b) (91,595 ) 444 (91,151 ) (90,694 ) 540 (90,154 ) -1.1 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 29,397 64,586 444 94,427 105,400 540 2,900 108,840 -13.2 % Add: Stock-based compensation 5,941 5,941 6,803 6,803 -12.7 % Add: Compensation charge related to NQ Plan Investment (Depreciation) Appreciation (2,548 ) (2,548 ) 111 111 -2,395.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 32,790 $ 64,586 $ 444 $ 97,820 $ 112,314 $ 540 $ 2,900 $ 115,754 -15.5 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (70,993 ) $ (23,409 ) $ (22,155 ) $ 51,860 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) Add: Transaction costs 201 25 444 540 Add: Litigation settlement - 2,900 - 2,900 Add: Goodwill and Intangibles Impairment 64,586 - 64,586 - Deduct: Income tax effect on adjustments (11,546 ) (533 ) (11,609 ) (641 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ (17,752 ) $ (21,017 ) $ 31,266 $ 54,659 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (1.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.80 Diluted $ (1.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.79 Basic and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share (non-GAAP) Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.84 Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.83 Weighted average shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share Basic 64,767 65,028 64,660 65,086 Diluted 64,767 65,028 64,660 65,849

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (70,993 ) $ (23,409 ) $ (22,155 ) $ 51,860 Add: Interest expense and other, net 3,116 5,233 11,150 5,431 Add: Depreciation and amortization 13,267 12,693 40,276 36,251 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (16,767 ) (8,080 ) 126 11,858 EBITDA (71,377 ) (13,563 ) 29,397 105,400 Add: Stock-based compensation 2,487 1,507 5,941 6,803 Add: Compensation charge related to NQ plan investment (depreciation) appreciation (1,446 ) (2,881 ) (2,548 ) 111 Add: Goodwill and Intangible Impairment 64,586 - 64,586 - Add: Transaction costs 201 25 444 540 Add: Litigation settlement - 2,900 - 2,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,549 ) $ (12,012 ) $ 97,820 $ 115,754 (a) Segment performance is measured based on segment contribution margin or segment Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting only the direct controllable revenue and operating expenses of the segments, both of which are non-GAAP measurements. As such, management's measure of profitability for these segments does not include the effect of corporate overhead, described above, depreciation and amortization, other income (net), and other items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. (b) Corporate expenses consist of the Company's enterprise shared service cost centers, and include, among other items, Information Technology, Human Resources, Accounting and Finance, Legal, Executive and Customer Service Center functions, as well as Stock-Based Compensation. In order to leverage the Company's infrastructure, these functions are operated under a centralized management platform, providing support services throughout the organization. The costs of these functions, other than those of the Customer Service Center, which are allocated directly to the above categories based upon usage, are included within corporate expenses as they are not directly allocable to a specific segment.

