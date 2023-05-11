Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a leading global technology consulting firm that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, has partnered with InVivo Bionics, a health tech companybased in Oslo, to establish and scale a platform that will help urologists provide better evidence-based recommendations for patient treatments.

Founded in 2018, InVivo Bionics invented PRESSURO®, a microsensor system that measures and monitors patients' bladder functions, to provide urologists with improved insights to better inform different patient treatments. Thoughtworks will take a holistic approach to incorporating cutting-edge technology practices, such as data and analytics, continuous delivery and microservices to the secure and scalable platform.

"The InVivo Bionics team is committed to transforming the urologic landscape with PRESSURO®," said Ingelin Clausen, InVivo Bionics' Founder and CEO. "While our all-in-one solution collects more bladder data than the world has ever seen, all this data can be overwhelming to urologists. By partnering with Thoughtworks, we have an unprecedented opportunity to organize and analyze this information in real-time to present it in a simple and highly-engaging digital experience for urologists."

Thoughtworks will also combine its customer experience-led design thinking with software engineering excellence to build a digital product that enables urologists and specialized nurses to interact with the high-quality data to quickly gain relevant insights. InVivo Bionics is initially focused on improving the lives of people suffering from urinary dysfunction, a staggering large group of 900 million people worldwide, and in the future InVivo Bionics will expand the platform to address other organs of the human body.

"We are honored that InVivo Bionics selected Thoughtworks to support its mission of bringing a game-changing innovation to diagnostics," said Matheus Tait, Managing Director of Thoughtworks Spain. "We look forward to partnering with InVivo Bionics and bringing our product thinking, platform experience and digital execution to helping InVivo make an extraordinary impact on urology patient outcomes."

About InVivo Bionics

The InVivo Bionics team consists of scientists, business developers, and serial entrepreneurs collaborating with a worldwide network of clinical experts, all eager to make a change in the human organs pressure monitoring. Based in Oslo, Norway, InVivo Bionics offers a world-class pressure sensor system for continuous monitoring of organ function PRESSURO® Pressure Sensor System for Urodynamics, ranked in 2022, as one of Europe's most innovative companies by the EIC (European Innovation Committee).

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as a differentiator.

